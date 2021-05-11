The Samsung Flip 3 is a digital slate that comes "armored" as standard and with twice the memory of the previous generation

Today has been the day of many technological innovations and Samsung has wanted to reserve a space for other of its branches, beyond mobile phones, tablets or smart watches. There have been developments in household appliances and also the new Samsung Flip 3, your next generation digital whiteboard.

It is the third model of this product, which comes two years after the Samsung Flip 2 and which follows in its wake in terms of growing in size; this time it’s up 85 inches diagonal, with 55, 65 and 75 inch models. And another aspect that is maintained and that is also characteristic is the support of pointers, both the included one and others from third parties.

Make erasing as easy as painting

The Flip 3 is oriented to be useful both in the education sector and for a meeting room, so that it can be used to present any content or to be able to make diagrams and diagrams. In this case it is a touch screen with UHD resolution On which the included passive pointer or any compatible utensil can be used to write or scribble in different colors and varying the backgrounds.

Samsung promises fast and fluent typing, without noticeable stops, with a touch response time of 34 milliseconds. In addition, it remains brush function, with which you can simulate an oil painting or watercolors.

One of the advantages of digital whiteboards compared to traditional ones, either chalk or marker, is that the content can be edited. In this case, the Flip 3 seeks to make it easy by allowing images to be selected, moved, edited or combined, as well as being able to delete content with a simple movement with our own hands.

Another addition to the Flip 3 is that up to four users can share the screen from your mobile, tablet or computer through SmartView + (if compatible). The 75-inch version has Bluetooth, with which a wireless mouse and keyboard can be synchronized, although it has HDMI, DisplayPort in the front area and two USB 2.0 with touch-out function.

Flip 3 works with Tizen 6.0, Samsung’s own operating system for part of its devices. The internal memory is 16 GB and integrates Office 365, so you can recover documents stored in the cloud from Word, Excel, PowerPoint or PDFs. The built-in browser supports video streaming and for multimedia content it has built-in speakers.

{“videoId”: “x817pwv”, “autoplay”: false, “title”: “CLASSROOM OF THE FUTURE how to take advantage of TECHNOLOGY in EDUCATION”}

The Flip 3 incorporates an additional degree of protection against breakage with 3.2 millimeters thick glass. In addition, if despite this it breaks, there is a film that covers the panel to prevent it from splintering or from falling the hundreds of pieces into which it can crack, seeking that damage can be avoided as far as possible.

In Engadget The best apps for your Samsung Smart TV with Tizen

The Samsung Flip 3 has been presented for Germany and will be available in that country at the end of May, expected to reach other markets (including Spain) as before. The brand has not revealed the prices, but for precedents it is expected that the smallest (55 inches) starts from about 1,799 euros.

All the information | Samsung.

–

The news The Samsung Flip 3 is a digital slate that comes “shielded” as standard and with twice the memory of the previous generation. It was originally published in

Engadget

by Anna Martí.



