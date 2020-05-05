         The Samsung Exynos 1000 with AMD Radeon graphics will be ready for the Samsung Galaxy S30, according to rumors

Almost a year has passed since Samsung and AMD announced a collaboration agreement for the mobile territory. Exynos processor graphics would thus abandon the path of internal customization, something that was already glimpsed last November when ARM GPUs were chosen without modifications, to adopt the patented technology by AMD in their Radeon.

About a week ago, the existence of a new Samsung brain was known for the second half of the year, an Exynos 992 that would arrive on board the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and that would be a possible candidate to mount the first AMD GPU of the Samsung’s mobile history, but the latest rumors about the joint project of both companies dismantle this theory. We would talk about an Exynos 1000 by the end of the year, one with a Radeon GPU and ready for the future Samsung Galaxy S30 from 2021.

A GPU far superior to Qualcomm’s Adreno 650

The rumors come from the environment of AMD and it is ITHome, the Asian medium that releases a lot of news about the American giant, in charge of putting them in black on white. These rumors speak of an advanced state in the design of a processor by the end of the year, the Exynos 1000, which would be the first to assemble a GPU designed by an AMD team using Radeon technology already present in the PC world.

The GPU, currently under development, is being internally referenced as RDNA-Exynos and some power tests have already been leaked. These tests speak, for example, that in the Manhattan 3.1 graphic test, up to 181.8 fps would be obtained, a figure much higher than the 123 fps of the Adreno 650 GPU mounted on board the Snapdragon 865 that now dominates the Android ecosystem.

Filtered performance test results rank it above the Adreno 650

In the Aztec Normal test the difference would be even greater, with 138.25 fps for the AMD GPU for Exynos and 53.5 fps for the Adreno 650. The GPU seems to be ready for launch. aboard the Exynos 1000 later this year and it would become the first in its line to be equipped on board a Samsung processor.

Looking at the estimated launch schedule based on the rumor, we would therefore talk about that this Exynos 1000 would be the chosen one to move the future Samsung Galaxy S30, keeping the Exynos 992 only for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 of the second half of this year, and we would see if with any alternative assembly in the future catalog of the Koreans. So, it only remains to wait to learn more about this RDNA-Exynos that is being forged at AMD’s design tables.

