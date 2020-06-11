Despite the fact that both the live-action and animated series are in the same universe of ‘Star Wars’, their stories are different, one talks about a war conflict, while the other is about a bounty hunter who travels through the galaxy with a baby though it was discovered that in one chapter their plots became very similar, but why?

According to the . portal, ‘The Mandalorian’ and ‘Clone Wars’ were inspired by ‘Seven Samurai’, a film by the famous director Akira Kurosawa It has become a classic in cinema, thanks to the narration of seven samurai warriors who are hired to teach a people to defend themselves against a group of bandits.

Maybe when reading the above, it will come to mind the episode ‘The Sanctuary’ from ‘The Mandalorian’ where Din Djarin comes to a small town that suffers constant attacks from a group of Klatoonians, so together with his new ally Cara Dune They prepare the villagers to fight an invasion by these beings. In the end, Mando and The Child grow fond of residents, something that also happens in a 1954 feature film.

The same thing happens in the chapter ‘Bounty Hunters’ from ‘The Clone Wars’, but this time they are seven warriors who train special pirate farmers; this group is made up of Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, Ahsoka Tano, and four bounty hunters. But these similarities more than a copy are a way to honor the work of the Japanese filmmaker.

Also, it is not the first time that ‘Star Wars’ makes references to Kurosawa’s work, since for Episode IV, it took elements from the history of ‘The Hidden Fortress’, converting samurais to Jedis and space bandits.

So ‘The Mandalorian’ and ‘Clone Wars’ were inspired by ‘Seven Samurai’, did you notice these references? To find out, you can see the series that are available on the Disney + platform, as well as the Baby Yoda show, is about to release its second season in October, so perhaps you will see another reference to Kurosawa.