The singer Tony Vega is recovering today from a heart surgery to which he was subjected to an emergency, the artist’s family reported on the official salsa account of Facebook.

The vocalist is hospitalized in Atlanta after suffering a severe chest pain yesterday, so he had to have an operation.

“Today, on May 12, 2020, at 8:35 am, the medical personnel who are treating him told us that thanks to God, after a long night, the task of the surgery was achieved and our beloved Tony, although he is very sore, responding well to the operationRead the statement released this morning by the Vega family.

Last night, Monday, the vocalist’s family announced Vega’s health mishap and the transfer to a hospital in Atlanta.

“During the course of this afternoon, our beloved Tony Vega has been transferred to the Atlanta hospital due to severe chest pain; after a review by their doctors they inform us that they will have to perform a delicate intervention on the heart. We ask everyone to join together in prayer, so that our heavenly father guides this intervention.“reads the writing published on Facebook.

In recent years the interpreter has had several health problems, one of them was caused by high cholesterol levels and triglycerides, He had parathyroid surgery in Alabama in 2019 and thankfully recovered.

In February of this year, the voice of “Apparently” spoke to El Nuevo Día and assured that he was in very good health. His only claim was that he had gained weight.

“Thank god I’m okay. In Colombia they said they found me unconscious, but that was not true. It’s just that I became dehydrated and couldn’t get up to go to the discussion room, but that same night I played. I have done all the exams and thank God I am doing great and I am up to date on everything. The only thing I would like is to lose a few extra pounds that I have, but the truth is that I don’t control my mouth because I like to eat, ”said the artist in the interview published on February 24.

