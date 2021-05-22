The sales of the Epic Games Store arrive

Mega Sale 2021 is here. We talk about the annual sales the Epic Games Store, so if you are a user of this store and you want to nurture your collection of games with new titles at a good price, this is a good opportunity to do so.

Because, obviously, you are a user of the Epic Games Store, right? Even if it is to get your hands on the games they give away weekly … of which the last one was announced yesterday: NBA 2K21, with which you can do without effort of any kind. And next week, there will be another, yes; and the next, and the next … But it would not hurt if you spent some money on the platform, which is not exactly doing well when it comes to earnings.

Be that as it may, Mega Sale 2021 is what you already imagine, because it is a classic of PC game stores on the Internet, from Steam to GOG, through the Humble Store and many more: a multitude of titles with discounts ranging from 10 to 75 percent Among which there is everything: news, classics, packages, downloadable content … Everything is to go around the Epic Games Store, if possible with the wish list in hand, that is not the situation to spend without control, to get an idea of ​​what there is.

In addition, this Mega Sale 2021 has a very interesting novelty: discount coupons of 10 dollars applicable to titles whose price exceeds $ 14.99… and not only can they be generated without limit, but they are compatible with the discounts that the games already have. For example, let’s say you want to take advantage of these sales to buy the Cyberpunk 2077, which normally costs $ 60, but has a 20% discount, so it costs $ 47.99. Well, with the coupon you take another 10 dollars out of the way (put dollars in it, put euros in it).

Undoubtedly, this coupons is a good incentive for the user to leave more money, even if it is to get better discounts, of course. And how they can be generated one after the other … we will have to see if the strategy works out well for the store and they make cash. We leave you with the link to the Mega Sale 2021, the annual “super offer” of the Epic Games Store.