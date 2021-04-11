The sale of used cars grows in 2021, although only 1%

And 5% if compared to 2019 data

Updated on Wednesday, 7 April 2021 – 19:38

Between January and March, 454,118 transfers were recorded, for the 186,061 new car registrations, which represents a decline of 14.9%.

Transfers of used passenger cars and SUVs have increased by 1.1% in the first quarter of 2021, to 454,118 operations, According to data from the MSI consultancy for Faconauto. In the same period, 186,061 new cars were registered, representing a decline of 14.9%.

Also, if the data used in 2021 are compared to 2019, to eliminate the effect of the March 2020 lockdown, transfers are 5% higher. And Faconauto estimates that total demand will grow by 8.2%, to close to two million, due to the 950,000 registrations that are expected for the entire year.

Likewise, the association considers that photography is positive thanks to the strong momentum from one-to-five-year models, with an increase in transfers of more than 35%, This reflects an increase in consumer confidence, underlined the president of the board of directors of Niw.es, Ignacio de Benito. Although cars with more than 10 years old continue to be the majority, which, as a whole, means that the used car has positioned itself as the first alternative for many buyers.

Promotion of electric mobility

But neither the most modern and efficient used cars, nor the new gasoline, diesel or hybrid cars will benefit from the package of measures that the Government will launch immediately to promote electric mobility, according to the fourth vice president and minister for the Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera.

It will have three lines of action: a Royal Decree to regulate charging points and maintenance of facilities; another informative to know where there are recharging points, the time and their cost and a third one to accompany the first investment. This is none other than the Moves III plan for plug-in hybrids and 100% electric that is presented tomorrow with a minimum of 400 million.

