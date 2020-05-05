Editorial: Technology / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage

In an online broadcast led by experts from the world of technology and design, Samsung Electronics Chile welcomed the local market to its Galaxy Z Flip, a device that enters new mobile experiences with its compact format and large screen at the same time.

“At Samsung we are pioneers in innovation in the mobile category, and Galaxy Z Flip is no exception. This phone is the evolution of design and also breaks the laws of physics, with its folding glass screen. It is an example of the future, available now ”, he explained Luis Garcés, Vice President of Samsung Electronics Chile.

For his part, Marcelo Fuster, Mobile Products Manager, who introduced the new phone, highlighted the “new ways to capture, share and experience content” offered by the Galaxy Z Flip, in addition to “a design and flexibility in your camera that provide endless possibilities, multitasking ability to apply in video calls and in the generation of content for social networks ”.

The versatility of its camera and the innovative options it provides for content creators and people who like to document and capture the important moments of their daily life, are just some of the features that make the Galaxy Z Flip stand out. To the above is added its double camera on the back and the ability to record 4K videos.

For those who are constantly on the go, the external part of the Galaxy Z Flip has a small screen to see notifications even when the Smartphone is closed.

And for those looking for new camera experiences, with Galaxy Z Flip they have them! With this device quick selfies are possible and you can activate the main camera and take a selfie when the phone is closed or folded, without having to open it.

Samsung’s new flip is designed to maximize portability as it folds down to the size of a wallet so it can easily be stowed in any pocket or bag. And it is that when closed it fits in the palm of the hand, while open the size almost doubles obtaining an impressive 6.7-inch screen.

Another innovation included in the Galaxy Z Flip is Samsung’s patented ultra-thin flexible glass screen, which gives the team a stylish look without unevenness or distraction. This is Samsung’s first 21.9: 9 aspect ratio, so users can enjoy even more of their favorite content.

The design of the Galaxy Z Flip also features the new Concealed Hinge, which ensures that each fold and unfold is smooth and stable. This innovation allows you to put your Smartphone in the position you want and achieve a unique experience. The feature, called FreeStop, provides a more versatile experience when using the Galaxy Z Flip, whether it’s making video calls, selfies, or browsing the internet and social media.

The Concealed Hinge system also integrates Samsung’s new sweeping technology, which uses nylon fibers designed with micro-height cutting technology to repel dirt and dust. In this way, your Smartphone is protected from the entry of any agent that prevents its ability to fold.

The evolution of the folding experience

Galaxy Z Flip is designed for a modern, on-the-go lifestyle. What else can you do with your Galaxy Z Flip?

Interface designed exclusively with Google. Easy YouTube viewing– Samsung worked closely with Google to design a user interface called Flex Mode, a custom user experience exclusively for Galaxy Z Flip. When the device is folded at 90 °, its screen automatically splits into two 4-inch displays, so you can easily view images, content, or videos on the top half of the screen and control them on the bottom half. You’ll be able to easily enter YouTube – stream at the top while searching for other videos, reading descriptions and writing comments at the bottom.

Do more with your hands free – When the Galaxy Z Flip is deployed, it can stay open at almost any angle (FreeStop), increasing the options for selfies and also facilitating communication through video calls or video chats with Google Duo, all without using your hands.

A camera that changes the rules of the game – The new Galaxy Z Flip can stay folded at 90 degrees, capturing more and on the move, from group timer shots to portraying vivid nightly content without the need for a flash.

You can create content on your social networks from the best angle, with your hands free, without the need of a tripod. Just open your device at 90 ° and put it on a table. You can also enjoy a perfect video recording with a ratio of 16: 9, which is ideal for uploading to online platforms and social networks. Plus, when closed, you can quickly capture high-quality selfies with one hand, using the main camera without opening the device.

Notifications all the time – Whether the Galaxy Z Flip is closed, folded, or open, you will never miss a text message, a call, or a reminder. When it’s closed, you can check the date, time, and battery status at a glance on the external display on the cover, as it receives real-time notifications so you can easily answer a call without displaying the phone or a text message just by tapping the notification and opening your Galaxy Z Flip.

Use more than one app or watch different content at the same time – With this Smartphone you can perform multiple tasks on its screen at the same time with its Multi-Windows Tray, thanks to this innovation you can drag and drop the applications you want to use. You can watch a music video at the top, at the same time you can upload content to your website at the bottom of the screen, for example.

Galaxy ecosystem and optimized battery

The Galaxy Z Flip introduces the Galaxy ecosystem to your folding experience with Samsung Health, Samsung knox and SmartThings, among other services. In addition, the new Samsung Smartphone features an optimized dual-battery system that has more power without taking up more space: fast cable or wireless charging, and can also share charging wirelessly with other devices, such as Galaxy Buds +, Galaxy watch or even a friend’s device.

Availability in Chile

The Galaxy Z Flip, is already available in the country, in a single version of 8 GB of RAM with 256 GB of internal storage. The colors available in Chile at the moment are Purple and Black. You can now find it for sale at a reference price of $ 1,499,990 through Samsung.com, official distributors, retailers and operators.

