The sale of PCs grows, but there are signs of slowdown

The sale of PCs grew 13.2% in the last quarter, almost 84 million units according to IDC data. It is a new rise, but much lower than those of 2020, which for the consultant estimates that the market is getting cold and that the world is “adjusting to living with the coronavirus.”

And it is that COVID-19 has changed our lives, but it has also been the main responsible for the increase in the sale of PCs in 2020. In the middle of last year, governments, companies, schools began to intensify remote learning and work policies to help slow the spread of the pandemic. This led to the purchase of new machines en masse, which caused the “resurrection” of a segment of computers that had been falling sharply in the last five years.

Now, however, it seems that demand has cooled down a bit. The 13% rise in the second quarter is well below the 56% in the first quarter and the 20% average in the second half of 2020. IDC believes that this difference in demand could be an early indicator that buyers are beginning to adjust their spending priorities after nearly a year of “aggressive PC buying.”

In addition to the pandemic situation, the consultancy also cites the shortage of electronic components as a reason for the cooling of the market. And the fact is that the lack of supplies has strangled the manufacturers and the technological distribution channel, unable to meet the demand and caused serious distortions and excessive price increases.

Sale of PCs by manufacturers

Lenovo continues to lead the world market with a 23.9% share, followed closely by HP (22.2%), with Dell, Apple and Acer completing the top-5.

The five major world manufacturers grew in sales, although with quite a few differences. HP only grew 2%, so it has fallen in market share. Lenovo, on the contrary, has grown by 15%, opening up distances with HP. Dell and Acer were the best performers in the quarter with respective gains of 16 and 17%, while Apple’s Macs grew 9%.

It remains to be seen if the third quarter, the one that marks the ‘back to school’, defines where the PC market is heading and if the ‘cooling’ indicated by the data from the consulting firms is satisfied.