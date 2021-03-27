The sale of paracetamol grows to mitigate the side effects of AstraZeneca: is its use recommended?

The sale of paracetamol has increased considerably by patients receiving the Covid vaccine from AstraZeneca. According to the pharmaceutical company Ferrer, there has been an 18% growth in Gelocatil units sold. In addition, the Catalan company, in a statement, informs that it has expanded its paracetamol production capacity more than 40% due to strong demand of the medicinal product after initiation of vaccination with AstraZeneca doses.

But, what is the reason for this rise? The Ministry of Health, based on a laboratory clinical trial, indicates that there is the possibility of administering paracetamol prior to the AstraZeneca vaccine as it considers that the use of the aforementioned prophylactic treatment “it did not interfere with the immune response “.

In the fourth update of the vaccination strategy (February 26), as well as the technical sheet, Health indicates that after vaccination with AstraZeneca reactions may appear “local and / or systemic of a mild nature, such as local pain, low-grade fever, chills, myalgia, headache and malaise“Although these reactions, according to the trials, were more common” after the first dose and usually resolve spontaneously within 12-24 hours “and” are less intense and frequent after the second dose, “they note in the AstraZeneca SmPC. .

Therefore, they add that “paracetamol can be used as a treatment prophylactic -before vaccination, as preventive- and / or symptomatic (during the first 24 hours) to reduce these symptoms, without its use interfering with the immune response “.

But is this the case for all vaccines? The answer is no. In the case of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccine – which, together with AstraZeneca, are currently being administered in Spain – it can be used in a “symptomatic treatment, with analgesics and / or antipyretics (such as paracetamol) to treat these effects. “However, as the health authorities do not have, for the moment, data on the impact of this medication on the immune response, “Its prophylactic use before vaccination is not recommended.”

“Self-medication carries more risk than a use already prescribed by a health professional. Its use as a preventive must always be accompanied by a prior recommendation by a health professional”

It is a possibility, not a recommendation

However, what Health exposes is a possibility and not a recommendation. Carlos Fernández Moriano, pharmacist of the Technical Services of the General Council of Pharmaceutical Colleges, has underlined that “the document of the Ministry of Health it is a possibility of use, more than a recommendation “.

“It is a possibility of use that derives from a small study that has been carried out in the United Kingdom and the evidence is still limited. Something that refers exclusively to this AstraZeneca vaccine, “he points to 20minutes.

“That in terms of its use as a prophylactic, preventive. Therefore, it is different from its use as a symptomatic treatment once adverse effects such as fever or muscle pain have appeared. In addition, its use should be assessed by a professional, either a doctor or a pharmacist based on the individual characteristics of each patient to assess the benefit-risk “, assesses.

Moriano wants to make it clear that preventive use should not be advised to each patient because precisely one of the main “problems” with paracetamol is “self-medication”, since it can lead to certain adverse effects. “Self-medication carries more risk than a use already prescribed by a healthcare professional. Its use as a preventive should always go with a prior recommendation by a health professional “, he advises.

So, can we say that its use is correct? It is possible to use it, but you have to see the characteristics of the patient. “It is different to use it as a preventive, than when that fever, muscle pain or headache appears because the use of paracetamol would be more justified in this case. However, it must be prescribed by a professional “, ditch.

“The laboratories are evaluating to take out new molecules like the one of 400 but without medical prescription”

“It will rise more when the general population begins to be vaccinated”

However, the sale of this over the counter drug has grown, as Alejandro de Anca, a pharmacist in Valladolid points out, who appreciates that this is “linked to the fact that pharmacies have put the batteries”. “Before they turned a blind eye,” he says, but “now they have become more serious about the Covid pandemic and vaccines.” That is why he believes that it is a “small impact of vaccines” in the growth of sales.

“People are raising awareness,” he explains. Haunch estimates that 10% of the increase is due to the administration of vaccines and he attributes the low rise to the fact that people who have been vaccinated with AstraZeneca are, above all, “health workers and they have their medicine cabinet” with their medications.

However, he says it will go up a lot when more people are vaccinated. Furthermore, it reveals that laboratories are manufacturing more paracetamol than commercial, that is, the one that is sold without a prescription. “I think it has risen now, but it is difficult to quantify it and it will increase more when they begin to vaccinate the general population. Laboratories are evaluating taking out new molecules such as 400 but without a prescription”, he values.

What is the recommended dose?

In the information of December 2, before updating it, Health advised that it be a dose of “a gram of paracetamol prior to vaccination, followed by one gram every 6 hours during the first 24 hours. “Its use, they add,” significantly reduces local pain, low-grade fever, chills, myalgias, headache and post-vaccination discomfort, without influencing the immune response “.

However, in the new update this information does not appear. Carlos Fernández Moriano, from the General Council of Pharmaceutical Colleges, explains that what Health collects is the guideline used in the clinical trial. “But in the most up-to-date document of the Ministry of Health that guideline does not appear precisely to prevent the population from taking it at face value and there is this risk of self-medication “, indicates the expert.

The pharmacist warns that the recommendation must state that the doses must be prescribed or “advise a doctor or pharmacist.” His withdrawal, he says, is due to the fact that the most ideal thing is that “be done taking into account the individual characteristics” from the patients. “As a precautionary principle,” he points out, adding that “paracetamol is a widely used drug and its risks and benefits are known, but self-medication must be avoided.” “For that reason, it must be scheduled.”