The home buying and selling collapsed 39.2% last April in relation to the same month of 2019, until adding 25,042 operations, its lowest figure in this month since 2014 and lowest in any month since August 2014, as reported on Thursday by the National Statistics Institute (INE).

With this setback, marked by the health crisis, the sale of housing chains two consecutive months of negative year-on-year rates after to have fallen 18.6% in March.

iframe src = “https://backoffice.porcentual.es/widget.html#/charts/kEQlV-xsk_91Yo0YCNnP2g/widget” style = “width: 100%; height: 500px;” frameborder = “0”>

The INE recalls that, as a consequence of the declaration of the state of alarm due to the health crisis, daily attention to the public in the Property Registries was carried out in April exclusively by email or telephone, establishing essential services in the Registries of the property.

In the current context, the INE has thanked the College of Property and Commercial Registrars of Spain (CORPME), the primary source of the data for this statistic, for the information effort it has made and which has made it possible to publish the data on April with a response rate of over 94%, similar to that of previous months.

The fall in home sales in April was a consequence of the 38.8% decline in operations on used homes, up to 20,603 transactions, and the cut in 41.3% in the sale of new homes, up to 4,439 operations.

90% of the houses transferred by merchanting in the fourth month of the year were free homes and 10%, protected.

The sale of free homes fell 38.8% in the interannual rate in April, to add 22,537 transactions, while operations on protected housing fell 43%, with 2,505 transactions.

In monthly terms (April over March), home sales decreased by 28.1%, its biggest decline this month in at least five years.