The crisis caused by the coronavirus, with the consequent confinement of society and the closure of businesses, has put financial solvency at risk of the Corporation for Strategic Reserves of Petroleum Products (CORES), the public body in charge of guarantee supply of hydrocarbons in Spain.

The situation has forced the body to ask the government for help, than has approved a new extraordinary rate for oil and natural gas trading companies to correct the situation. According to CORES, there are more than 300 companies, although the most affected will be the ones that sell the most, such as Repsol, Cepsa, Naturgy or Galp.

As CORES has informed the Government, and is reflected in the regulation published this Friday by the Executive, from mid-March to the end of May lsales of auto and aviation gasoline have fallen 58%, 38.7% the group of automotive diesel, other diesel, aviation kerosene and other kerosene, and 11.5% in the fuel oil group. The forecast for the whole year of the body – whose Board of Directors are the Government and the main companies in the sector – points to a 9.8% decrease in the commercialization of liquefied gases of the Petroleum and the 12.6% in sales of natural gas.

The most immediate consequence for this public body – apart from the destruction for the energy company – is that its income, based on the contribution of companies for their sales, have been reduced 19% in April and 60% in Mayputting in clear risk financial solvency of the institution. A situation that «could result in a very difficult to recover income deficit, which would affect, as indicated, its financial solvency and, consequently, the correct fulfillment of its purposes legally established ”, indicates the Government in the text of the approved norm.

Among those purposes are, for example, «Acquisition of strategic reserves» and the maintenance of strategic reserves of crude oil and petroleum products and the control of inventories maintained by the petroleum products, LPG and natural gas industry ».

New rate approved

In this situation, the agency has asked the government for a “bailout.” The Executive of Pedro Sánchez and Pablo Iglesias has decided to approve a new extraordinary rate for oil and natural gas trading companies, more than 300 currently, which must pay the agency until September, for the time being. Starting in September, the agency will re-analyze the accounts and it is not ruled out that this new rate will last until December.

The government-approved rule does not specify the exact amount you need to balance the accounts. Sources from one of the country’s largest energy companies say that “it is almost impossible” to quantify at this time the cost it will have for each trader since the amount of crude or natural gas to be sold in the coming months is unknown.

According to the approved standard, for marketers of the gasoline group auto and aviation the extra cost to pay to CORES will be in June of «0.1839 euros per cubic meter sold or consumed, and per day of stock held in the Corporation». In July it drops to 0.0958 euros, 0.064 in August and in September, 0.0563 euros.

For the group automotive diesel, other diesel fuels, aviation kerosenes and other kerosenes will be 0.1047 euros in June, while it will drop in July to 0.066 euros and in August to 0.0486 euros. In September it is reduced again to 0.0460 euros.

Finally, for fuel oils, the cost to be paid in June will be 0.0111 euros per metric ton sold or consumed, and per day of stock held at the Corporation. In July it is also reduced to 0.0230 euros, and in August, to 0.0106. In September it amounts to 0.0302 euros.

Gas storage

In addition, in its role of guaranteeing supply, the Corporation for Strategic Reserves of Petroleum Products is in charge of storing the products of the trading companies. So companies will have to pay also an extraordinary fee by the minimum security stocks liquefied petroleum gas and natural gas and diversification of natural gas supply.

These rates are as follows, according to the approved standard: for liquefied petroleum gases: 0.006 euros per metric ton sold or consumed; and for natural gas: 0.43 euros per gigawatt hour of sales or firm consumption.

At the end of 2018, the Corporation it had stocks in stock for a market value of 2,574.9 million euros. The figure is lower than in December 2017, when the agency had stored hydrocarbon stocks worth 3,036 million euros.