Luis Suarez feeds the feeling that the relationship between the Football Club Barcelona board and the players the first template is broken. The Uruguayan striker, who continues to recover from the injury that kept him off the pitch before the stoppage due to the coronavirus, spoke in an interview on the Ultimo al Arco program about the situation in the club.

“The solution to the salary reduction was by mutual agreement between the players and the Club. None of the staff refused, because at all times we wanted to collaborate, “said Suarez, who had no hesitation in acknowledging the feelings of the staff after the leaks and comments from the board. “What was spoken hurts because we are the first to want to reach an agreement with the Club. We knew the situation of the Club and the world. We wanted the best solution for everyone, “he stressed.

Suarez also stopped to talk about the coronavirus and pleaded with his native country to confine himself to avoid further ills with the dangerous virus. “I hope that Uruguay decrees the mandatory quarantine. It is a difficult political issue to deal with but it is the best solution ».

“I respect what people who know about health tell us about staying at home. I never thought of going back to Uruguay. I prefer to take care of mine and the entire population, “added Luis, who is still at his home in Barcelona, ​​waiting for the situation to improve and to return to training.