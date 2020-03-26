The Barcelona He tries to face the complicated economic situation that the stoppage in the activity due to the coronavirus has generated in the club. One of the first measures of the Catalan set is the player pay cut and the proposal that has made them reach these has not been well received by all. According to the Catalan press, in the Catalan team there are currently three different positions: those who reject it, those who consider it acceptable and others who lean on the AFE’s approach.

The coronavirus crisis is already being noticed in the club economy. The stoppage of competitions in the face of the current complicated situation has also meant that the door to revenue is closed. The clubs face a totally new situation and to face it one of the first measures to take directly affects the players pocket. The possibility of having to present an ERTE, as in other sectors, looms on the horizon, but the Barça president, Josep María BartomeuHe prefers to try to reach an agreement with his players sooner.

The Barça president has put a proposal on the table: a very significant reduction in salary for the duration of the hiatus, measure that has generated diversity of opinions in the Barcelona dressing room. A sector of the template are contrary to it and even to the way of posing it. They consider that if the club has not done good management of the funds with exorbitant expenses in transfers that they consider expendable, they should not be the ones who must pay the consequences. Many of them, having higher wages, would see a greater impact in the reduction of their salary.

Another sector of the culé locker room is more open and considers the proposal acceptable, that it is being studied by its lawyers and that in any case they are willing to negotiate this temporary reduction in their files. And finally, another group from the Barcelona dressing room He prefers to support the position taken by the Association of Spanish Soccer Players (AFE).