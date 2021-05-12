the salary of 500 senior officials and executives depends on the agreement

What ERC and JxCat seal an agreement or not Before May 26, the deadline to go or not to a new election in Catalonia, it goes beyond a pact to govern. The job and salary of more than 500 people is at stake who are senior positions, managers and trusted people of the Government. In the event that JxCat is left out, there are about 140 senior officials who are in danger.

Right now, the Generalitat has a structure with 178 senior officials, 154 positions of trust and another 154 managers of public bodies. All of them depend on the existence of a government agreement between ERC and JxCat. In fact, it is one of the most delicate points of the negotiations: how the positions and power will be shared between the two parties. We talk about salaries ranging between 30,000 and 117,000 euros, as can be consulted on the Transparency page of the Generalitat.

And it is not only about the ministries -in the current Government, ERC leads seven departments of the Government and JxCat six- but all the high positions hang from them: 110 from Republicans (62%) and 68 from Junts (32%).

Are the republican councils of Foreign Action, Institutional Relations and Transparency (29), Vice Presidency and Economy (26) and Presidency in the hands of JxCat (20) those with the highest positions.

A percentage that changes if we look at the number of trust charges: Presidency wins by a landslide with 40 positions under his charge, 20 for vice presidency and 11 for Foreign Action.

Regarding the figure of the directors of public entities, there are 154 in total and occupy positions such as the direction of the Television of Catalonia (TV3) or Catalunya Ràdio, as well as agencies, consortia, foundations or public institutes.