The salaries of PSG players come to light

07/08/2021

On at 19:17 CEST

As for unaffordable signings and exorbitant salaries, the PSG it is always in the focus of any discussion. After signing the brand new signing of Sergio Ramos, the portal ‘Salary Sport’ has brought to light the salaries of the players in the galactic box. It is no news that the list of the highest paid was going to be headed by Neymar with 52.1 million gross a year and Mbappé, with less than half, with 24.5 M€

Marquinhos Y Verrati they dispute the third place with € 15.3 M per head, follow Say Maria with € 14.3 M, Keylor Navas with € 12.7 M, Kimpembe with € 10.6 M, Icardi with € 10.2 M, Walls with € 8.5 M Y Ander Herrera with € 8.4 M they monopolize the ranking of the 10 highest paid players. In this block you should find Sergio Ramos, who signs for the Parisian club for about € 21 million net for two seasons.

The other Spaniards, Juan Bernat (€ 5.34 M), Sarabia (5.3 M €)Y Sergio Rico (€ 2.7 M) are in the lower half of the table.

The full list

The list of salaries of PSG players

| SPORT.es

The list of salaries of PSG players

| SPORT.es

The list of salaries of PSG players

| SPORT.es