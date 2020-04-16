‘The Saint-Denis Teachers’ tells the story of Samia, a young woman in her thirties who comes to a school in a Paris suburb with a difficult reputation for working as a principal. There he will have to deal with the recurring problems of discipline and the social reality that weighs on the school and the neighborhood, but also with the incredible vitality and humor of the students and the other teachers.

The synopsis for ‘The Professors of Saint-Denis’ is quite generic, really. At first glance it seems like one more, any other. And in fact it is, that ends up being … mostly: One of “those films” in which a teacher tries to lend a hand to a student / s less favored by life and the world. In essence, more or less the same as always. The usual, the everyday. The story of so many.

Also that of Mehdi Idir and Grand Corps Malade, scriptwriters and directors of this inspired production as they say in their own experiences, something that is noted: ‘The teachers of Saint-Denis’ is still more or less the same in the same way , or in the same way in which each story has as much of the others as of its own. Life, recurrent in its essence and recidivist in practice.

The truth, the French tend to have a good hand with this type of stories, which they cover with a cloak of naturalness and very good to see, as is, of course, the case: Far from presenting itself as a “formula” movie, the film is shown in a natural way, by inertia and by itself, as a reflection of the reality that unfolds as daily as with the exception of its final blow, honesty.

A friendly, relaxed and good-natured reflex, fully aware of his fictional status in practice, conciliatory, naturalistic and focused on all kinds of ties (and ages). To teach is to show, there is no need to teach. The film succeeds in fusing its moral and personal concerns with the dramatic requirements of a light vision, suitable for different degrees of consciousness.

In essence, and in practice, an optimal hobby that leaves a bit of bitterness behind it. A film like “the usual ones” that is asserted as if it were special, not because it is special but because, with the exception of its treacherous (and expected) final blow, it allows its speech to emerge and flow naturally from between the cracks from day to day. Nobody’s life. And everyone’s at the same time.

By Juan Pairet Iglesias



@Wanchopex