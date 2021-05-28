The sailing bicycle crosses the strait that separates the two islands of New Zealand | Life

Bicycles can now leave the firm ground and navigate rivers and seas. At least the Manta5 XE-1 Hydrofoiler, which is already in production, and can be purchased in Europe.

We have seen several attempts to build water bikes, but the Manta5 model is by far the most advanced and effective, thanks to pedaling assistance provided by its electric motor.

Made of fiberglass and aerospace aluminum, Manta5 XE-1 Hydrofoiler Sailing Bike uses the same technology to glide over the water as America’s Cup catamarans, such as the Italian Luna Rossa.

He has recently broken a world record by becoming the first bike crossing the Cook Strait, which separates the two islands of New Zealand. He traveled the 25 km of distance on a single battery charge. You can see it in this video:

One of the most outstanding characteristics of this water bike is that it has managed to maintain the essence of cycling: the position on the bike and the pedaling are identical to rolling on the ground, but in the water.

Cyclists will not notice any difference in pedaling technique, although logically riding in the water is a completely new experience.

As New Atlas tells us, the project has been in development since 2017. In 2019 they produced the first units for the sponsors, but the pandemic stopped everything. Now in 2021 the factories are back in operation and is already on sale in the United States, Europe and Australia.

7-speed electric bike, 26-inch wheels, 250 W motor with a battery that allows riding with a range of up to 48 kilometers.

In essence, Manta5 XE-1 Hydrofoiler it is an electric bike with sliders instead of wheels. It has an electric motor that offers pedaling assistance, to reach a maximum speed of 22 km / h. The battery lasts about four and a half hours, enough for a day at the beach.

As we can see in the video, it is a very stable model with which it is even possible to tilt the body when turning, without losing balance.

The Manta5 XE-1 Hydrofoiler Sailing Bicycle it is already on sale in Europe, through its website. It has a price of 7,990 euros.