The SailGP circuit arrives in Italy and the F50 Victoria makes its debut in Europe

06/03/2021

The sailgp circuit makes the leap to Europe with the celebration the days June 5 and 6 of the Italian Grand Prix in the waters of Taranto. After the premiere of the 2021-2022 season in Bermuda, the great spectacle of sailing arrives in force on the old continent.

The F50 Victoria, the Spanish SailGP teamIt will do so after getting a commendable fourth place in the test held in April in Hamilton (Bermuda), and staying at the gates of the final. The Italian Grand Prix will be the third of the events in which the F50 Victoria participates, after Sydney in 2020 and Bermuda in 2021, and it will be the first time that it does so on the European continent.

After the good performance in the two previous events, the F50 Victoria is ready again, with a very competitive team and with the clear objective of improving the two fourth places achieved in the previous events.

In the current season of the circuit SailGP eight teams compete, which together with Spanish are: Australia, Denmark, the United States, Great Britain, France, Japan and New Zealand.

In Taranto, the F50 Victoria will repeat practically the same crew who participated in the Great Sound of Bermuda. Olympians Florian Trittel Y Diego Botin will compete in their last race before concentrating on the Tokyo Olympics. The rest of the team are Phil Robertson, Antonio ‘Ñeti’ Cuervas-Mons, Mateu Barber, Lucas Trittel Y Andrea Emone, With Xabi Fernandez coach.

The pilot of the F50 Victoria, the New Zealander Phil Robertson, explain what “The Bermuda Grand Prix was a great start for our team. We know that we can be more competitive and achieve the top positions, but we need to keep working & rdquor ;.

The winner of the first event in Bermuda, Great Britain, will not have his skipper Ben ainslie, who will be replaced by the Olympic champion Paul Goodison. They will not be Peter burling Y Blair tuke, the New Zealanders, current champions of the America’s Cup. James Spithill, multi champion of Copa América will be in the cane of the United States, Nathan Outterige from Japan, Billy besson from France, Tom slingsby from Australia and Nicolai Sehested from Denmark.

The start of the Italian Grand Prix will be tomorrow, Friday, June 4, with the official training regatta. Weekend, on Saturday 5th three tests are planned Y on Sunday 6th, two more and a third, in which the first three of the qualifying phase will play the Grand Final.

In Bermuda, the podium was set up by Great Britain, Australia and France.

The press conference of the teams will take place tomorrow, Friday the 4th at 10:00 peninsular time and can be followed live through this link.

The Italian Grand Prix It will have worldwide television coverage and in Spain it can be seen live through the official SailGP channel on YouTube, Facebook Live and on Esport3. In Teledeporte de RTVE it will be broadcast on a delayed basis.

First Grand Prix of the season with spectators

The Italian Grand Prix will be the first of the season that will have live hospitality. SailGP fans will have a free zone, as well as a wide variety of tickets available for them to watch the races from a grandstand in the spectator zone by the sea. In addition, SailGP has created the program “Bring your own Boat& rdquor; (“Bring your own boat & rdquor;), with which multitudes of spectators will be able to witness the races from the water.

SailGP, in collaboration with local authorities, will ensure that all security protocols are met, including measures of physical distance between people, capacity limits and the provision of sanitation elements.

In this way, the competition takes a first step so that the next Grand Prix, among which is included the Spanish Grand Prix, Cádiz – Andalusia (October 9 and 10), are as standardized as possible as the health situation improves.

Taranto and SailGP, united by sustainability

Taranto, located in southern Italy, is known as the City of the Two Seas due to its exceptional geographical location, with a natural port located in a unique enclave between the so-called Great Sea (Mediterranean Sea) and the natural reserve known as Mar Piccolo (“Little Sea & rdquor;).

The Italian city has undergone a great transformation over the last two years, in which it has opted to strategically address the main vulnerabilities of the city, in particular air pollution.

This makes Taranto an ideal venue for the first SailGP event in Europe. The competition is committed to working with cities committed to creating a cleaner future, following their values ​​of being the most sustainable global sports and entertainment platform and with a great purpose: to promote a world driven by nature with the aim of accelerating the transition to clean energy.

In this sense, SailGP has committed to allocate 1.50 euros of each ticket sold this weekend to contribute to renewable energy projects of the UN in developing countries. In this way, it joins the global objective of providing 1.5% of the benefits to eradicate climate change.