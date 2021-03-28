The SAG Awards are postponed and no longer coincide with the Grammys

Grammy Awards postponed due to pandemic 1:08

(CNN) – We will no longer have to choose between seeing the SAG Awards or the Grammys.

On Wednesday, it was announced that the 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards will air simultaneously on TNT and TBS on Sunday, April 4 at 9 pm Miami time. (TNT and TBS, like CNN, are part of WarnerMedia.)

The event was originally scheduled for March 14.

But due to the covid-19 pandemic, the Grammy Awards recently postponed their event from January 31 to March 14.

The SAG-AFTRA union, which represents actors and media professionals and organizes the SAG awards, then postponed its date to April.

“Throughout these challenging times, our industry and our union members have shown their creativity and resilience in discovering new methods of storytelling while adapting to new security protocols and procedures,” the organization said in a statement on Wednesday. “We embrace that spirit by reimagining the SAG Awards with a one-hour special that highlights and expands our iconic opening signature ‘I am an actor’ and honors outstanding performances from the past year,” he added.

The awards show celebrates exemplary performances on primetime television and movies.

Nominations are scheduled to be announced on February 4.