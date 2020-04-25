We all know that today’s smartphones are much more than just phones with which to call and send text messages. From watching multimedia content on YouTube or Netflix, listening to music on Spotify or playing our favorite video games, there is really little that can be done with one of these devices.

However there is something we do every day and constantly. We mean surfing the internet. Honestly, surfing the net from a smartphone is really comfortable since we can do it instantly, from anywhere and at any time, unlike for example with a computer.

Many mobile browsers exist. You know the most used ones and there are few surprises. Google Chrome in the lead followed by Safari (iOS) and third by Samsung’s default browser. However, being the most used does not mean that they are the safest. For this reason and in case you are really jealous of your privacy and security when browsing the internet, Today we leave you three of the safest browsers that we can install on your Android device.

Brave Browser

Brave Browser is one of the most popular browsers in recent months. The keys to its success are that it is free and that to top it off it works really well. Not only in terms of browsing speed but also because it has an integrated ad blocker.

Simple to use, Brave Browser invites us to enjoy web browsing without pop-ups, malware or other annoyances. More than 10 million downloads, 155,818 reviews and a rating of 4.2 stars guarantee this browser.

Cake Browser

As its developers inform us, Cake is a browser with built-in VPN It protects our privacy and provides the best web browsing and browsing experience for mobile devices. Beyond that, it also has ad blocking, password protection, or what they call a “private tab time bomb.”

In addition, the browser is really fast, it has a fairly complete voice search and as promised, Cake does not collect our anonymous browsing history on our servers. It is also free.

Tor Browser

We have told you about the Tor browser on more than one occasion and we even did a complete analysis that you can take a look at at the following link, so we invite you to take a look.

Our conclusion is that Tor Browser more than an alternative application to more conventional browsers like Google Chrome, it is a complementary tool to other browsers. It is possible that none of us need to navigate the Dark or Deep Web often, and therefore it does not make much sense to only use this browser, which will offer us a somewhat slower speed, in addition to blocking access to some pages due to its strict security measures.

However, the flexibility and freedom that Tor Browser for Android offers when browsing any web page is incomparable, and only for that reason. it deserves a place in the internal storage of our devices.

