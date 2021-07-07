BURLINGTON.

Vermont is known to be the home of Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders, the cradle of Maple syrup and from Ben & Jerry’s ice cream.

But now you can also boast to be the condition from USA with more people vaccinated against him covid-19.

With its red wooden farms and road signs alerting drivers to moose, the nation’s second least populated state recently became the first to vaccinate 80% of its eligible residents with at least one dose.

That makes us probably the safest place in the country and perhaps in the world, “said Health Commissioner Mark Levine, who in his office has a doll of the top US adviser for the pandemic, Anthony Fauci.

This rural state in the northeast of the country has inoculated 82% of its residents over 12 years of age with at least one dose of the vaccine, well above the national rate, 64%.

Its vaccination rate is more than double that of the state with the lowest rate, Mississippi (south).

Officials and residents believe that Vermont’s success is due to the many vaccination sites that were installed, trust in local leaders and science, and residents’ strong sense of responsibility to their community.

Vermonters prioritize their health, which is a good starting point, “Levine said at the local Health Department offices in Burlington, on the shores of Lake Champlain, which separates Vermont from Canada.

The official highlighted a tradition of citizen meetings and “civic engagement” throughout the region known as New England, which includes the states of Maine and Massachusetts, where vaccination rates are also high.

Vermont, whose population is 94% white and has one of the highest levels of education in the United States, has only recorded 250 deaths from the coronavirus.

Across the United States, more than 605,000 people have died from the pandemic.

Gov. Phil Scott, a moderate Republican, lifted the latest restrictions imposed due to the virus when Vermont reached the 80% threshold last month, after eliminating the mandatory use of face masks in May.

‘Perseverance’

When vaccinations slowed down at traditional clinics, temporary vaccination sites were set up on farms, national parks and even auto race tracks to reach people in rural areas, including migrant farm workers.

In Burlington, Vermont’s largest city, the high vaccination rate is a relief for residents and business owners.

It’s great to see normal, smiling faces again, “said Aida Arms, a clothing store clerk.

Vermont hasn’t offered great incentives to get vaccinated, says Health Commissioner Levine.

There were no lottery tickets like in other states, just a creamy ice cream known locally as “creamees” from time to time.

Levine believes that those who have not yet been vaccinated are not doing so out of “apathy” rather than doubts about the vaccine’s effects.

But he’s determined to vaccinate everyone, especially because of the anxiety generated by virus mutations like the Delta variant.

Perseverance – another good New England asset, “he said.

