The African event returned to the World Cup after an 18-year absence

He will have to wait another year to materialize his return

The Safari Rally has been officially canceled due to the Covid-19 coronavirus crisis and, above all, government restrictions affecting the world population. Therefore, the World Rally Championship will have to wait one more year to return to Africa.

After an 18-year absence, Kenya had carved out a niche in the tight World Rally schedule and promised each other very happy with an event that really had little to do with the Safari of yesteryear.

However, the complicated situation that the planet is experiencing in relation to the coronavirus has been a stab for the return of the Safari to the WRC. Of course, the organization ensures that they are already working to return to the WRC with the 2021 edition.

“We thank President Uhuru Kenyatta for his unwavering support and advice as we discuss next steps,” said Amina Mohamed, Secretary of the Kenyan Cabinet for Sport, Culture and Heritage.

“We also owe an exceptional thanks to FIA President Jean Todt and the WRC Promoter led by Oliver Ciesla for their unwavering support since we began commitments to return the Safari Rally to the WRC calendar.”

“We will continue to prepare for the event as the bases are already underway and we look forward to welcoming professionals, teams and rally enthusiasts to Kenya when the event is convened again next year.”

“Postponing the event to 2021 is not a simple decision to make, however we are aware of the current global challenges and we ensure that the Safari Rally will mark an important part of our country’s history as intended for the next three years,” add.

In this way, the return of the World Rally Championship to action – remember that the first three tests of the season were held – is scheduled from August 6 to 9, on the occasion of the Rally of Finland. As long as there are no more setbacks, of course.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.