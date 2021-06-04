The sadness of a winegrower when he saw the damage after the hailstorm

A few months ago Nacho Rincón, winegrower from a town in Burgos, decided to launch into the world of social networks to publicize the world of agriculture and tell how is a profession and a job that you adore. These days it has been his turn narrate in the first person one of the worst things that can happen to someone who makes a living from the countryside. A hailstorm destroyed a good part of their crops spoiling them. In his account of what happened he could not contain the tears of sadness because, as he himself says, “Nobody is prepared for this.”

The field is hard work that most of the population is not fully aware of. The products arrive on the table from the supermarket, but few stop despite everything that is behind. Agriculture does not have days off and, as Rincón explains, “in the end the people who are in the field depend on many factors, not only the price of the grape that they want to give us, but also the time, and it is so fucking losing it all in one day with how happy we were ”.

They were 15 minutes, last Monday, of a hail storm which, as El norte de Castilla collected, discharged mainly over the provinces of Valladolid and Burgo, but also in areas of Soria and Segovia. More than 15% of the surface of Ribera del Duero was affected. And among the damaged lands, those of Rincón who, even with the disgust in the body and sadness, has told the aforementioned newspaper that in his case 8 hectares have been affected, “most of them in a catastrophic state”, and that only 4.5 hectares of its vineyards have been saved.

The damages were shown in the stories of his profile on Instagram (now they are no longer available). In them he was narrating his journey in the car to the field and as his worst omens came true When you see the vineyards, you destroy by the force of the hail. On his way he met other companions who had come with the same intention. The reaction in many of them were tears of helplessness and sadness.

“Nothing else that happened, I drove up to the vineyards and saw, plot by plot, that everything was devastated. It was harrowing, very hard. You can see how I found everything and what people suffer from losing what I have worked with with my family during this year ”, he lamented. He is still affected by what happened, his mood is affected, and he is grateful for all the messages he has been receiving for days.

“The work of disseminating viticulture on social networks has led to the fact that it has received hundreds of messages of support and offers of help. I’m overwhelmed, ”he confesses. He has promised to answer when he can and will continue with his dissemination work. In fact, after the storm he has continued to publish some messages and videos, which he also shares on Twitter.

Those who work in the field know about the risks, but that does not make it less harsh. “These are the risks of the vineyard and not only the vineyard, the cereal and the field in general”, assumes Rincón in one of his videos after the hailstorm. “Here we are all very screwed up by what happened, you don’t expect this to happen overnight. So nothing, to pull forward and we will see how everything goes”, He summarizes about the general feeling in the Ribera del Duero area.

