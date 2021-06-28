The sadness is immense, Kylian Mbappé breaks the silence

MEXICO CITY.

The young French star, Kylian Mbappé, broke the silence through his social networks after failing the penalty that left the France team eliminated in the round of 16 of the European Championship before Switzerland, assuring that “sadness is immense”.

Very difficult to turn the page. The sadness is immense after this elimination, we could not reach our goal. Sorry for this mistake, I wanted to help the team, but failed. Sleeping will be difficult, but unfortunately they are the ups and downs of this sport that I love so much, ”Mbappé wrote on his Instagram account.

In the same post, The PSG striker sent a message to the fans thanking the fans for their support, to finally congratulate and wish the Swiss team luck, who was his executioner in the round of 16 of the continental tournament.

I know fans have been disappointed, but I still want to thank you for your support and for always believing in us. The most important thing will be to get up even stronger for the next dates. Congratulations and good luck to Switzerland ”, sentenced the young forward.

