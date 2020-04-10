Cirilo Saucedo had a difficult career, full of ups and downs due to injuries. However, little by little he was earning a place in the first division and even He joined the Mexican team in 2013.

Despite being a great archer, fate did not always play in the best way Mexican. One of those setbacks was at the end of his career as a professional soccer player, when he had to force his withdrawal from the court.

After his best move in Liga MX with Xolos de Tijuana, where he was champion in 2012, he had to emigrate to another team. Arrived at Monarchs Morelia, but a short time later it was ceded to the Braves of Juárez, that at that time were in Ascenso MX.

“Morelia told me that they were going to send me to Juárez. I went there, we lost the final against Lobos. They asked me if I wanted to stay or find something in first class. I told the president that I wanted to stay, that I wanted to move up with Braves, that they respect me for what I earned. He said he would speak to the people of Morelia “, the former goalkeeper told ESPN Digital.

Time passed. The border club returned from vacation and, in the middle of the preseason, the closing of tournament records was approaching. “That day at 11 at night they tell me that, from what I earned, they were going to pay me 30 or 40 percent”he assured.

“I have always been convinced of the forms; If you tell me the same thing two months before, maybe I decide to stay, or maybe not. If you tell me right now there is no money, but let’s see how we can manage, anyway … but forms have always been very important to me ”, regretted the now coach of a third division team in Mexico.

Saucedo said he received offers from other teams in the silver division, but they were not economically attractive. Furthermore, he wanted to set a precedent: “If they did that to me, who already had a career, imagine what they did to the boys they did not have a name yet ”, he clarified.

He does not reproach himself, because he knows that the moment of his retirement could have been worse reasons. “Thank God it happened like that, it was not an injury, I am completely healthy. Maybe I could have played longer, I took good care of myself during my career and I think I still had to be able to play, ”he said.

He acknowledged that he would have liked to have a tribute with one of the more than 10 teams that defended the shirt, but also pointed out that it is difficult in Mexico. “Any player (would like to retire) in a tribute match, like ‘Conejo’ Pérez, like ‘Chaco’ (Giménez); They are players who have given a lot to football and who had the opportunity to say goodbye while playing, ”he declared.

He recalled that Cuauhtémoc Blanco, a former soccer player and current governor of Morelos, had a difficult negotiation when he wanted to retire. “They didn’t let him retire in America in a tournament. They gave him a match, why didn’t they give him a tournament? … If Cuauhtémoc Blanco had such a hard time being able to retire like this, imagine all the others who were fatal ”he pointed out.

Cirilo Saucedo ended his career in 2017, although in 2019 he joked with his return to the courts On twitter. “Someone who occupies an experienced goalkeeper, with a lot of desire, here I am going to walk, be it professional, amateur, plain, fut 7 because these matches are strange. Note: I no longer charge expensive, “he wrote.

Now 38 years old is about to finish his coach course and lead a team third division. In addition, it has a family brand of sportswear.