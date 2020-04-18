The sad appearances of the Young Bucks brothers in WWE.

The Young Bucks are by many people considered the best tag team today. You just have to see their struggles, they are pure exhibition. This was the Young Bucks’ appearances in WWE.

What a lot of people don’t know is that the Young Bucks who is considered the best tag team in the world were making appearances in WWE between 2008 to 2011. They had very few appearances at the company and the ones they had were to make them look ridiculous. The Jackson brothers were very little known at that time and were used in the past as fighters such as AJ Styles or Samoa Joe among others had been used.

First apparition.

The Young Bucks’ first appearance was on February 22, 2008, Matt appeared on the weekly Smackdown show having a match against Chuck Palumbo, a sincerely wrestling fighter with a not-so-extensive arsenal that humiliated Matt. Matt was not able even to give a simple blow to Palumbo and in about 2 minutes of fighting a massacre was carried out by the biker. This was the first appearance of the Young Bucks, specifically it was just Matt. But his brother Nick was not going to be luckier, nor the 2 united either.

Second appearance.

The next appearance was on October 17, 2008 this time Matt Jackson would face the Big Show in a Last Man Standing. As you can imagine it was another humiliation. The Big Show made Matt cross the table so that the referee started the count, reached 10 and finished the fight.

Last appearance.

The last appearance of the Young Bucks in WWE was in a segment, in which Matt was not alone, his brother Nick was also, in that segment they were with Miz and Morrison parodying DX. They dressed the same as them, used the same expressions and all that under the orders of Miz and Morrison.

Now the Bucks are in AEW they have their own brand and they live and do what they like to do and we enjoy each of their struggles.

WWE has tried in recent years to get the signings of the Young Bucks but to this day it has not been possible.

