Dominique Wikins has unveiled an unfortunate tongo that made David robinson will finish as top scorer in the NBA ahead of Shaquille O’Neal in the 1993/94 season. That year, with Michael Jordan out playing baseball, it was the perfect opportunity for those who wanted to take the honor of being the league’s top scorer.

Robinson and O’Neal arrived with options on the last day and the then-center of the Magic 32. Thus, the ‘Admiral’ needed a feat to beat him, and he did so by scoring 71 points for the Clippers.

Now, thanks to Wilkins, who was then a member of the Los Angeles outfit, we have learned that Robinson (MVP of the 1995 NBA regular season) achieved his feat partly thanks to the Clippers’ voluntary help.

For some odd reason, then-Angels owner Donald Sterling motioned for his players and coach to be left for Robinson to pass to O’Neal. And that happened. The starters played little and Robinson had no rivals that sad night.

