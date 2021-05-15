The sad love story of Jaime Garza and Viridiana Alatriste

They were also part of the cast of the soap opera Tomorrow is spring in which Alatriste he shared the leading role with his mother Silvia Pinal and it became his last project: “It was a dating romance, but it wasn’t that long, it wasn’t long, a little over a year, maybe. We didn’t get to live together or anything,” he recalled James.

The day of the accident, Viridiana had organized a meeting with friends from the art community in the department of Heron on Mimosa Street. In 2017, the Simply María actor had said that Alatriste He left earlier because he lived at his mother’s house and he had to get there.

However, in an interview with Gustavo Adolfo Infante, James He recalled that that day, something did not feel right: “She was there, it was a small meeting with friends of mine and hers. And suddenly I noticed something strange.

“She told me: ‘I’m leaving’. She was fine, I didn’t see her drunk or anything, I felt her decision unjustified or sudden because she had invited people. I saw her restless, worried, I don’t know why,” James, who shared that the next thing he lived was the notice of the death of Viridiana in a car accident.