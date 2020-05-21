Managua Nicaragua

Carpenters work strenuous days to manufacture sealed coffins, amid grim forecasts of the possible impact of the coronavirus in Nicaragua, where authorities admitted a sharp increase in infections and deaths in the last week.

“There are moments when you cannot rest, it physically exhausts” the job of manufacturing the coffins that the funeral parlors demand in anticipation of a potential avalanche of requests to bury victims of the COVID-19, a cabinetmaker who identified himself as Obed told ..

The health authorities of Nicaragua on Tuesday they reported a sharp increase in infections with 254 cases, 10 times more than the 25 reported a week ago, and 17 deaths.

However, the NGO Citizen Observatory recorded until May 16 1,569 cases of COVID-19 and 366 deaths, much more than the official figures.

The rebound in business due to the emergency of coronavirus “It is not a joy. Anyone would say ‘ah, they are making money’ but no, it is rather sad to see that so many people are dying,” Obed declared between the deafening noise of hammers and saws, and a pungent smell of paint.

“There has not been a sales revolution like now. Funeral homes are desperate for boxes,” said Mario Herrera, owner of the family coffin workshop.

In the small business in a capital neighborhood, mortuary boxes made of plywood, fiber and wood are stacked.

“The coffin that is being made is sealed”, which is recommended for victims of the COVID-19They don’t have a glass window, fabric linings or decorations and are cheaper, Herrera said.

The prices for these mortuary boxes range from $ 200 to $ 300, according to Herrera.

Compressed cardboard boxes are also available in the market for between $ 100 and $ 175.

No frills

“Now what people want is to bury their relative, they are not looking for anything luxurious. But the simplest thing,” said the owner of a funeral home in Managua, who preferred anonymity.

“The demand for coffins is increasing, something that had not been seen in my 24 years of funeral service,” he stressed.

The businessman added that “the causes for which people are dying require an immediate burial, so family members do not risk contagion.”

The government has not yet published a protocol to bury those killed by the coronavirus, but family members have recorded the experience of “express burials”, in which their relatives are buried in sealed boxes, without a wake or funeral.

Specialists calculate that the sick and deaths from COVID-19 would be greater than those presented by official figures because there were no containment measures to prevent the spread of the virus and, on the contrary, activities with crowds of people are promoted.

