The world of tennis is moved by the news released on Thursday by the sports newspaper Olé, stating that Guillermo Vilas, the best Argentine tennis player in history, suffers from a “cognitive decline” that his environment defines with a harsher term : Alzeheimer’s principle. Willy is housed by his family at his residence in Monaco and has not had public appearances in a while.

According to what the journalist Sergio Stuart publishes, Vilas, 67, is in an important stage of a pathology coinciding with cognitive decline, which has been manifesting for years and today “harasses him”, according to those who can access some information that comes drop by drop from his home in the Principality.

In the publication it is revealed that the manifestation of the disease, as usually happens in these cases, was appearing “from least to greatest” and, “only those who suffered closely from this condition began to recognize it in Vilas.”

Vilas on his 66th birthday.

The only one who had dared to talk about Vilas’s health without euphemisms was the former captain of the Davis Cup national team, Tito Vázquez, who in an interview in March 2018 confided that “No one says it but I think he has an Alzheimer’s principle. And, according to what I understand from people who have spoken to me, they have seen it quite badly, poor ”.

Olé picked up tough claims: “Physically it doesn’t show, but it is very deteriorated. His mental health is getting worse. He has some lucid moments but he is not fully aware of what is happening around him, he has even come to know friends. You have times when you can’t keep up with the conversation. ”

Perhaps the first landmark of this sad route could have been a coincidence. Or not. In September 2015, Vilas gave an interview in Perros de la calle, in which He could not specify the age of his then three daughters or the name of one of themThis prompted naive laughter from his interlocutors, including Gastón Gaudio, who used to participate in the program. Andy Kusnetzoff very tactfully turned the subject elsewhere.

A few months later, in February 2016, Vilas was honored at the Lawn Tennis Club, whose central court is named after him. Someone well-known from Mar del Plata remembers … “Guillermo began to talk about having arrived by train in Buenos Aires, then he said that it had been by car. He lost a lot, something that did not happen to him before, because talking was a crack beyond some existential ramble of his own. He was walking from one side to the other and they had to guide him, he was like lost ”.

Willy with Björn Borg, in one of his last public appearances.

Vilas’ public appearances were cut long ago. On October 2, 2019, a video was seen on the networks of a meeting of him with Bjorn Borg, one of his rivals from the 70s / 80s. There was no sound, they were both laughing in an image that barely lasted seven seconds and was filmed in a café in Monaco.

.