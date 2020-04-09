For several pass markets that Fabio Paratici, sports director of Juventus, has Mauro Icardi in his sights. He considers him as an ideal partner for Cristiano Ronaldo and a key player to win the elusive Champions League, a contest that has not won since 1996 (he was runner-up four times).

The president tempted him in 2018 and 2019, but between Inter’s refusal to sell it to one of its staunchest rivals and the overpopulation of attackers, its arrival has always been delayed. Nevertheless, the picture changed for this transfer window.

Already without Mario Mandzukic and Moise Kean, added to the fact that Gonzalo Higuaín would have the transferable cartel, Vecchia Signora will go to the transfer market to find a center-forward.

As Rosario’s pass still belongs to Neroazzurro, Paratici looks for an alternative way to sign the scorer. According to Tuttosport, the Italian manager has a very good relationship with Leonardo (PSG sports director), whom seeks to seduce to perform a kind of triangulation.

Although the French are in constant dialogue with Wanda Nara to make use of Icardi’s purchase option (70 million euros), they are also seduced by the offer made by Vecchia Signora on the table. It is worth clarifying that If PSG agrees to sell the Argentine to an Italian team, it will have to pay Inter some 15 million euros extra.

What does Juventus propose? Money plus some of its main figures. The newspaper reports that on the table are the names of 3 old wishes of the French: Miralem Pjanic, Douglas Costa and Paulo Dybala.

In addition, it focuses on the key that could be the lateral Alex Sandro. The Brazilian, who is also in the orbit of Pep Guardiola for Manchester City, is one of the priorities of PSG to reinforce that area of ​​the field before the imminent departure of Layvin Kurzawa (he could stop in Barcelona).