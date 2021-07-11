The sacrifice of Emi Martínez

07/11/2021 at 4:01 PM CEST

Jesus Burgos (@jburgosub)

Not only Leo Messi is the proper name of this Copa América 2021. Also the goalkeeper of Aston Villa and the Argentine Soccer Team, Emiliano Martinez, has been one of the protagonists of this edition. And it is that the ‘Draw’ arrived in Brazil without the ownership of the assured goal, after an injury that endangered his presence in the tournament, and he ended up becoming the hero of the semifinals and in the final he did his bit to win the Copa América 28 years later.

He saved the draw for Brazil on two occasions. First a shot of Richarlison and then another of Gabigol. However, he was confident and ended up becoming the best goalkeeper in the tournament. This was made known by CONMEBOL, naming him the best goalkeeper of the Copa América. Excited after receiving the badge, Emi He assured that “there are no words to explain this moment. It was a dream I had as a boy. I went to Arsenal at the age of 17 in search of a better life for my family. And after much effort, this moment arrived, this Maracanazo & rdquor ;, he declared Martinez.

And is that for Emiliano Martinez The achievement of the Copa América 2020 is more than a dream. The Argentine goalkeeper had to sacrifice a lot to get here, not only professionally. “I told my wife that this was my dream and she banned me. I still couldn’t meet my daughter,” he admitted Emi. The goalkeeper could not meet his newborn daughter because of the bubble that the Selection made due to the COVID-19 measures. “I said it a few months ago: we wanted to give a title to the best in the world,” he explained, remembering Leo Messi. The Argentine goalkeeper was very grateful to his family for accompanying him and supporting him to get this title.

Martinez He did not stop for a single moment to thank the triumph and to remember his family. “I want to enjoy it with my family, hug my daughter. I went through many things, people who did not trust me, but this remains in history. We did it. This pandemic makes all Argentines suffer, this is for them & rdquor ;, he concluded the “Draw.” In addition, to make matters worse, he also remembered someone important in the National Team in recent years.