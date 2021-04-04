The Sabadell, to prevent the reaction of Leganés

04/04/2021 at 08:00 CEST

EFE

Complicated duel in Butarque for a Sabadell that arrives with high spirits after the important victory at Anxo Carro and the draw against Girona (2-2). Two results that at the moment, are not useful to get out of the relegation zone but that represent another step towards the goal of permanence.

In front of him he will have an injured rival who returns home after two visits in which he has added a point out of six possible against teams with whom he had to fight, a priori, for direct promotion such as Almería and Mallorca. Two setbacks, the hardest harvested in the Balearic Islands to the extent that after this the first two positions are now ten points away, they have also meant that the team sees how other rivals approach it in the fight to get into the positions promotional.

In this way, a victory against Sabadell seems capital to recover the good feelings, in general and also as a host. And it is that the Leganenses also chain two games without winning at home, something that had not happened yet throughout the course.

Imposing yourself will not be easy if you pay attention to the few precedents between the two. There have been three to date and the most recent, in the first round, ended with a 1-0 victory for the Catalan side with a goal from Stoichkov. The other two end with a Madrid victory and a draw.

With regard to this appointment, coach Asier Garitano will have Sergi Palencia dismissed due to sanction in addition to the absence of the injured Javier Aviles, Ignasi Miquel and Dani lasure. Instead he recovers Ruben Perez, to Jonathan Silva already Rodrigo Tarin.

For its part, Sabadell seeks to repeat the victory achieved a week ago in Lugo and improve figures that clearly show greater performance away from their field since they have added 18 points for only 14 in their field and have achieved five victories away for only two at home.

Curiously, one of those victories was against Leganés, without a doubt the team that has had the best chances at Nova Creu Alta. That day they kicked the stick three times in the first half and the goalkeeper Mackay next to Stoichkov, author of the winning goal, were the saviors.

Months later, both players remain the base where Sabadell fights for permanence, now located one point away. Mackay He is the goalkeeper who most stops in the category and Stoichkov With eight goals, the last two achieved last Wednesday against Girona, he is in the top 10 scorers.

Coach Antonio Hidalgo recovers the left-handed side Pierre Cornud after serving a sanction against Girona. The forwards are still low Alvaro Vazquez and Juan Hernandez, both with hamstring discomfort, and the midfielder Angel Martinez for knee problems. In addition to the return of Pierre to the side, the midfielder Adri caves I could also return to eleven like the central Grego Sierra.

Sabadell has added a victory and two draws in the last three days and away from home they lost by the minimum against Espanyol and Mallorca 1-0, the other two teams, which together with Leganés fell from Primera last season.

Probable lineups:

Leganés: Risk; Palencia, Bustinza, Omeruo, Javi Hernández, Pardo, Perea; Arnáiz, Eraso, Róber Ibáñez; and Miguel de la Fuente.

Sabadell: Mackay; Óscar Rubio, Juan Ibiza, Grego Sierra; Víctor or Heber Pena, Undabarrena, Boniquet, Adri Cuevas, Pierre; Stoichkov, Edgar.

Referee: Rafael Sánchez López (Murcia Committee).

Stadium: Butarque.

Hours: 6.15pm.