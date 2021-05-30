The Sabadell falls 7% in the stock market with a plan “without surprises” to “save time”

Related news

Sabadell Bank fits with declines of up to 7.2% in the stock market the launch of its expected strategic plan, with a horizon in the year 2023. Analysts had placed so many expectations on the bank’s roadmap that consider that it is a project “without surprises” with which his management seeks to “buy time” to solve some of his great pending tasks.

This disenchantment on the part of the large investment houses is what explains the setbacks that Sabadell suffers this Friday, which step by step accumulated a comeback of almost 100% in the last six months. A promotion largely motivated by the expectations that had been placed on this plan and that its senior management had fed with some clues about the meaning of it, especially at the recent meeting of the bank’s shareholders.

An unequivocal sign of the lack of euphoria in the market with the plan presented this Friday by César González Bueno, CEO of Sabadell for just two months, was in the target prices that investment firms gave the bank after a first analysis of it. In very few cases, potential improvements. In most, levels in line or even lower with your current quote, in an area of ​​annual maximums.

Goals “hard to achieve”

One of these last less kind cases was put by the analysts of Barclays, with neutral advice for the Vallesan bank and a target price of only 0.59 euros per share. In other words, a 12.6% downside potential compared to its closure yesterday after knowing “some objectives in line with what we were expecting.”

Plans to save costs, especially in Spain, they do not give the firm such a bulky profit growth as expected by Sabadell himself. Instead of the profits of 700 million euros that the entity has marked for 2023, at Barclays they do not contemplate figures beyond 418 million. In short, though see their cost targets “credible” and the macroeconomic assumptions that are drawn in the plan, with regard to the bottom line of the balance, indicate that “it would be difficult to achieve these objectives.”

From the Spanish group Alantra they are also neutral before a value for which They do not see fundamentals that justify stock prices beyond 0.6 euros per share. Again, below its most recent price. And an overwhelming conclusion: “Our impression is that Sabadell is trying to buy time with this plan with the intention of try to sell TSB later and / or resort to mergers and acquisitions eventually “.

The firm’s analysts consider that the objective of maintaining a CET 1 Fully-Loaded capital ratio above 12% “looks challenging” in accordance with the scrupulous reduction of costs due to risks to be carried out. Along the same lines, they comment that “no changes in sight” and “no major surprises”, the metrics displayed by the roadmap seem “too optimistic”.

They are somewhat more enthusiastic at Citigroup, whose analysts continue to express a neutral opinion on Sabadell, but they grant it upside potential of almost 4% up to 0.7 euros per share at which they set their target price. In this firm they consider that the objectives deployed by the entity they are “sensible” and based on a “credible strategy”.

From the US investment bank they emphasize that “the execution of the plan is based on a new organization with better accounting.” At this point, they underline that “the focus of management is shifting from a management of business units by income towards profitability.” Here he makes a special mention of his heaviest unit, Spanish retail banking, which under the provisions of the plan faces a “radical transformation with a focus on cost reduction, digitization and targeted growth. “

Achievable, but not ambitious

For their part, Jefferies experts consider that the cost cutting plan could have gone further. In his opinion, the 100 million euros that are set as a goal are “slightly” below what they had been discounting in their forecasts on the roadmap that has finally seen the light this Friday.

More enthusiastic is Nuria Álvarez, Renta 4 banking analyst, who believes that, although “the plan is continuist with the policy carried out based on recovering profitability, efficiency and digitization programs “, aspires to” achievable “objectives. Of course, he sees it that way because he also believes that “they are not ambitious”.

Its forecasts for the year 2023 passed a profit of 477 million euros, somewhat kinder than the 466 that until today marked the market consensus. However, it estimates that to meet the profitability objective (ROTATE) raised, it would be necessary, at least, 631 million euros.

Strong volume in the bag

Meanwhile, the trading volumes accumulated by the bank’s shares in this step back made it clear that Sabadell was one of the clear protagonists of this Friday’s session. At the end of the session, they had More than 79.98 million shares of Banco Vallesano changed hands, when its annual average of a full session barely reaches 41 million titles, according to official data extracted from Infobolsa.

At the lowest crosses of the session, the shares of Sabadell they were sold at 0.626 euros per share. In the opposite direction, the most optimistic crosses of the day, which took place very early in the morning, saw purchases of up to 0.681 euros. A level that at that time translated into advances of 0.89% compared to its close the day before. At the closure, the last crossing took place at 0.6312 euros per share: falls of 6.54%.