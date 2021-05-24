The Sabadell clings to his last options of permanence

05/24/2021 at 6:30 AM CEST

EFE

Sabadell, penultimate classified, needs to beat Ponferradina this Monday and hope that their direct rivals do not do so to maintain their options of permanence until the last day of the league.

The victory is the only result that is worth to Sabadell. A draw or a defeat would mathematically mean descent to the First RFEF. Even a victory coupled with the draw or victory of Alcorcón in Girona or the triumph of Logroñés in Almería would seal the goodbye to LaLiga Smartbank.

Statistically, the Harlequin team has a 35% chance of salvation if it manages to win the two remaining games. The league will end in Anduva against Mirandés.

Sabadell was very touched after losing in Alcorcón, reaping their third consecutive defeat. Since last Wednesday, the coach Antonio Hidalgo at a press conference and his players, through social networks, have sent a message to the fans, ensuring that they will fight until the end.

The good news is that Sabadell recovers four players. The central Grego Sierra and the forwards Stoichkov, Nestor Querol Y Edgar hernandez they did not play in Alcorcón due to the accumulation of cards. For the same reason, the ram will not be able to play Gorka Guruzeta that, together with the midfielder Angel Martinez and to the forward Alvaro Vazquez, both injured, are the other casualties of the team.

Good precedent

Against Ponferradina, their rival this Monday, Sabadell reaped their loosest victory of the season after winning 3-0 at El Toralín with goals from Juan Ibiza, Stoichkov and Edgar Hernández.

Probable lineups

Sabadell: Mackay; Aleix Coch, Juan Ibiza, Grego Sierra; Óscar Rubio, Undabarrena, Adri Cuevas, Pierre or Josu; Stoichkov, Nestor, Edgar.

Ponferradina: Caro or Gazzaniga; Yac, Pascanu, Adri Castellano, Ríos Reina; Sielva, Jurgen; Curro, Aguza, Pablo Valcarce and Yuri.

Referee: Muñiz Ruiz (Galician Committee)

Hours: 9:00 p.m.

Stadium: Nova Creu Alta. No audience.