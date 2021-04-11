The Sabadell becomes the harakiri

04/11/2021

On at 23:52 CEST

Joan Blanch

Match in which the two teams were looking for a capital victory to get out of the relegation zone. And that made the two sets come out inaccurate although with mastery of the Sabadell.

SAT

CAR

SAT

Mackay, Stoichkov (Álvaro Vázquez 76 ‘), Jaime, Heber (Josu 76’), Juan (Víctor 61 ‘), Edgar (Grego Sierra 61’), Óscar Rubio, Ibiza, Boniquet (Adri Cuevas 68 ‘), Pierre and Undabarrena

CAR

Marc Martínez, Forniés, Carlos David, Raúl Navas, Antoñito (Delmás 85 ‘), José Ángel (Azeez 85’), Aburjania (Carrasquilla 73 ‘), Cayarga (Nacho Gil 73’), De Blasis, Cristian (Elady 50 ‘) and Rubén Castro

Goals

1-0 M. 21, Stoichkov; 1-1 M. 53, Rubén Castro.

Referee

Moreno Aragón (Madrid). TA: Stoichkov / Carlos David and Antoñito. TR: Jaime Sánchez

Incidents

Nova Creu Alta. Behind closed doors.

The first occasion, however, was for the visitors who forced Mackay to show off. Shortly after, the referee annulled through the VAR a goal of Raul navas that would have put those of Carrion. The blow for Cartagena was even greater when a few minutes later Sabadell went ahead with a great goal from Stoichkov, that took advantage of a millimeter center of Pierre.

The goal was very good for those of Antonio Hidalgo, that they arrived with danger and that they could even go to rest with a greater advantage. Stoichkov He saw the goal again, but the referee annulled the goal for a previous foul. With this action, they practically reached the break with a harlequin team that showed signs of being able to win a home game, many months later.

The second part changed completely with a Cartagena that went all out. A few minutes later Christian he was seriously injured and replaced him Elady. This player in the first action he did put a cross to the far post that he did not miss. Ruben Castro to leave another high-quality goal in his career.

The goal did not feel bad at all to the harlequins who kept arriving aware that they had to add three at a time. Heber Pena made show off Marc Martinez in which in the end it was the last dangerous action of the Sabadellenses since shortly after, Jaime Sánchez in a fight against Cartagena made a strong and untimely tackle that cost him the direct red.

From there, the visitors dominated the ball against a Sabadell that then, yes, accepted the draw against a direct rival. Mackay he had to show off on two occasions that could have given the Carthaginians victory.

With this tie at one, Sabadell adds its ninth consecutive draw at Nova Creu Alta and continues in relegation positions.