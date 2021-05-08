The Sabadell bass player who won with the Popular bankruptcy reduces shorts by 26%

Related news

The managers of Samlyn capital they fold sails in Sabadell Bank. The hedge fund, especially known for having been one of those that gained with the Popular bankruptcy, has reduced its bearish positions by 26% in the financial institution in the last three months. A time in which the Vallesano has appreciated 49%.

As the Sabadell has been showing signs of recovery in the stock market, those responsible for the hedge fund have loosened their shorts. Since his biggest bet in early February, when They accumulated 2.31% of the bank’s shares in bearish positions, there have been five successive sales that have reduced its weight to 1.72%.

Currently, Samlyn Capital is the only relevant bear with positions in the capital of Sabadell, a bank that throughout this pandemic has been attacked by up to five other opportunistic funds. A list in which, according to the records of the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), there are well-known names such as BlackRock, Citadel and Millennium International.

Sole bassist

However, despite these last few steps back, Samlyn Capital’s position is still bulging. So much so that it is equivalent to a bet of 56.3 million euros against the evolution of the Vallesano bank in the stock market, according to its current market value, which is around 3,270 million euros.

In this sense, as a result of the strong revaluation that the entity accumulates in recent weeks, your current position is more valuable than it was three months ago, when the hedge fund for the first time exceeded the threshold of 2% of the capital. At the time, this position was equivalent to 37.1 million euros at market prices.

Comeback ‘made in UK’

The jump from 0.39 euros to 0.59 per share that he is now striving to surpass his graph has a lot to do with this retreat. And in the stock market comeback, its accounts for the first quarter of the year, which have earned the applause of analysts by easily exceeding consensus forecasts.

At the end of the first quarter of the year, the bank Since the end of March, César González-Bueno has commanded as CEO, he posted a profit of 73 million euros. A level that, although it represented a contraction of 22% compared to the same period of the previous year, resulted friendlier than what had been discounted in the pools of the market.

However, the cornerstone of the change in perception towards the entity was produced by the entry into profits of its British subsidiary, TSB. The many times origin of the headaches of the bank of Catalan origin gave account of earnings of 10 million euros and the defense was won by the new CEO, who ruled out a possible sale in the medium term.