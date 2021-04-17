The S1 of the series ‘The Lord of the Rings’ will cost 462 million

That everyone anxiously awaits the television series that Amazon Prime prepares about the universe of ‘The Lord of the Rings’ is no mystery since it was announced, several years ago. Days, months and years go by and by and the truth is that we still don’t have anything like images, trailers or release date of the long-awaited series.

However, Variety confirms, the fiction of Tolkien’s universe continues to deliver on its promise of becoming the most expensive and production-level ambitious series in history. According to the aforementioned medium, only the first season will cost Amazon 465 million. Recall that this price does not include the price of the rights, which alone was around 250 million.

Radio New Zealand reported that the series, which is still being filmed in that country, will cost 650 million New Zealand dollars, 464 million US dollars at the exchange rate. In this same information, it is expected that future seasons would also have a planned production cost of about 500 million each, a real outrage that far exceeds any other television product. Those that come closest are Apple’s ‘The Morning Show’, Disney + ‘The Mandalorian’ and HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’, which came to cost about $ 15 million per episode, a far cry from the nearly $ 50 it would cost each of ‘The Lord of the Rings’.

Stuart Nash. Australia’s Minister of Economic Development and Tourism told the aforementioned radio how proud of the figures and such investment, as well as assured that “This will be the largest television series ever made.”

Far from believing that it is a simple advertising slogan, the truth is that the figures speak for themselves and crush the competition by pure comparison. We are still looking for the successor to ‘Game of Thrones’, but the series of ‘The Lord of the Rings’ may make us forget about it.

Set thousands of years before the events of the trilogies of ‘The Lord of the Rings’ and ‘The Hobbit’, the series will tell the time in which kingdoms were forged and the great powers that led to what we know years later . The cast includes Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Tom Budge, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, and Daniel Weyman.

