The arrival of the Core i9 10900K has brought AMD to adjust the price of the Ryzen 9 3900X, a processor that, despite the differences it presents with Intel’s new top of the range, we can consider as its almost direct rival, especially due to the price range in which both were positioned.

AMD has decided to lower the price of the Ryzen 9 3900X to 410 dollars, a very good figure, since it is below the $ 489 which costs the Core i9 10900K. The price drop has not yet been made effective in Spain, since said processor continues to cost, on average, 470 euros, but we have seen some online retailers that have begun to market it for 410-420 euros, so everything seems to indicate that it is it is only a matter of time until that reduction is adopted at a general level.

The price of the Core i9 10900K in Spain is 569 euros, a figure that exceeds the price of the Ryzen 9 3900X by 100 euros without applying the discount that we have discussed. Even without such a downgrade, the value of the AMD processor is superior to that of Intel in price-performance ratio, but we will review the specifications and performance of both processors to discover why Ryzen is a better option.

Ryzen 9 3900X Specifications

Zen 2 architecture in process of 7 nm.

12 cores and 24 threads at 3.8 GHz-4.6 GHz, normal and turbo mode.

64 MB of L3 cache.

105 Watt TDP.

Supports overclocking, includes heatsink.

Compatible with B350 and higher motherboards.

Core i9 10900K Specifications

Comet Lake-S architecture in process of 14 nm ++.

10 cores and 20 threads at 3.7 GHz-5.3 GHz, normal and turbo mode.

20 MB of smart cache.

125 Watt TDP.

Supports overclocking, comes without a heatsink (requires a high performance solution).

Compatible with 400 series motherboards.

As we can see the Ryzen 9 3900X has two cores and four more threads and a lower TDP, although its maximum working frequencies are not as high as those of the Core i9 10900K. This makes the second one around 7% more powerful in games, since these do not take advantage of all the Ryzen cores and threads.

However, when we move into multithreading tests that do take advantage of the potential of the Ryzen 9 3900X we see that this exceeds between 15% (in the worst case) and 35% (in the best case) to the Core i9 10900K. We must also take into account that the Ryzen has lower working temperatures (the Core i9 10900K does not reach acceptable temperatures with an air cooling system, while the Ryzen 9 3900X does) and a more contained consumption (between 50 and 70 watts less, depending on the working side).

In summary, the Ryzen 9 3900X performs a little less in single-threaded and therefore loses in games against the Core i9 10900K, but has higher gross power (it is more powerful), it is cooler and has a lower consumption than the Intel chip, and on top costs less money. The conclusion is clear, the Ryzen 9 3900X is clearly the best option.

In case we are only going to play neither of these two processors makes sense, since we will not take advantage of their cores. We should choose a Ryzen 7 3700X or a Core i7 9700, at most.