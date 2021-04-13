The Ryzen 5000 and RTX 3060 also want to conquer the professional terrain

The Inspiron range is contagious (a little) from the XPS range. It does so at least in terms of design, with lines closer to the well-known ultraportables of this manufacturer. They may be more modest in price and performance, but this renovation suits all new members of the family very well.

On the one hand we have some Dell Inspiron 13, 14 and 15 very functional, but standing out we find the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus —Which can be disguised as gaming gear— and the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1, a convertible that comes with an option for AMD Ryzen 5000 processors.

At Dell they have also emphasized that the whole family benefits from webcams that, although they do not win in terms of resolution and definition, yes they do in their behavior in low light conditions. Microphones are also improving, both novelties being aimed at this new field in which videoconferencing is becoming more and more frequent.

Dell Inspiron 13, 14 and 15

The most modest members of this family are the Inspiron with 13.3, 14 and 15.6 inch diagonals. The new Dell Inspiron are still remarkable for a very balanced configuration.

Thus, it is possible to count on processors like the Intel Core i7-11370H, up to 32GB of 4,267MHz LPDDR4x memory and up to 2TB SSD (or 1TB plus a 32GB Optane drive).

The configuration options also affect the graphics, which can be integrated Intel UHD or Intel Iris Xe, but also Nvidia’s solution, an MX450 with 2 GB of GDDR6 memory if we need more “joy” in this section.

Wireless connectivity is covered and we will have Wi-Fi 5 and Wi-Fi 6 models, while we will have full size HDMI ports, USB-C with Thunderbolt 4 interface (depending on processor), USB-A connectors (USB 3.2 Gen 1), microSD reader, and headphone jack.

The screens also vary: the Inspiron 14 and 15 maintain the 16: 9 aspect ratio and Full HD resolutions (1,920 x 1,080) with touch and non-touch panels. On the Inspiron 13 the screen has a 16:10 aspect ratio, and we have the FHD + option (1,920 x 1,200) or the QHD + option (2,560 x 1,600), and in both cases we have non-touch panels.

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus

The new Dell Inspiron 16 Plus are a more ambitious bet and aimed at content creators and even gamers. The reason is the ability to access an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, a graphic that certainly gives enough room for maneuver to enjoy games with great joy.

It is true that the screen it is not specifically oriented to that area: It does not have, for example, a special refresh rate, but still we will always have the option of connecting it to an external monitor that does offer more options in that regard.

What does stand out from that 16:10 screen is its curious “3K” resolution (3,072 x 1,920), although yes, the panel is not touch. The screen has support for ComfortView Plus technology that minimizes blue light so as not to be so aggressive on the eyes.

The team has 11th Generation Intel Core processors that also belong to the H family (more TDP and therefore more power). The computers have a design that is certainly not that of an ultraportable but is still attractive.

This design also gives room for maneuver for an interesting option: to integrate hsata 86 Whr batteries to achieve superior autonomy, something especially useful without configuring these teams with more powerful processors and with the GTX graphics or even the RTX that we can access.

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1

The other striking member of the family it’s the Inspiron 14 convertible. According to Dell, these models are being increasingly demanded by the market, and that has made them offer this particular variant of the Inspiron 14 that has a touch screen and also folding for use in tablet or store mode, for example.

These models have screens with Full HD resolution and a wide viewing angle of 178 °, but also stand out for their internal options. Thus, we can find them with the 11th generation Intel Core processors as with the Ryzen 5000.

These processors are added up to 16GB DDR4 RAM 3200 MHz and up to 2 TB of storage. The connectivity bet is also well covered with Wi-Fi 6, BT 5.0, and full-size HDMI ports, 2 x USB-A (USB 3.2 Gen 1) and USB-C (USB 3.2 Gen 1).

Price and availability of the new Dell Inspiron

The new computers in the Dell family have the following availability and prices:

Inspiron 13– Available today with a starting price of $ 599.

Inspiron 14– Available today with a starting price of $ 549.

Inspiron 14 2-in-1– Available today with a starting price of $ 729.

Inspiron 15– Available today with a starting price of $ 549.99.

Inspiron 16 PlusAvailable June 3 with a starting price of $ 949.99.