Luis Brandoni is one of the best actors in Argentine history and has been a political activist for decades, with the personal risks that this entailed in the 1970s. In recent years, he has also been one of the most beloved references of Cambiemos, to such an extent that he was the one who shot, with a video recorded in Madrid, the raid that allowed Mauricio Macri to recover a lot of votes in the last section of the Bell. At the beginning of the week, in La Nación, Brandoni said the following: “There is no talk of the serious, responsible, generous, and kind attitude of Argentine society. It is not just the President’s decision to call quarantine, which was very timely. Then it had to be carried out with millions of Argentines. The vast majority of Argentines have behaved with a great deal of prudence and responsibility“

Beyond some nuances, Brandoni’s analysis coincides with that repeated every 15 days by President Alberto Fernández and the various leaders who accompany him when they extend and, at the same time, modify the quarantine. The way in which Argentina has so far contained the expansion of the coronavirus is due to a political decision made, almost without exception, by the different rulers of the country, and the accompaniment that this decision achieved in Argentine society. Friday’s staging, in which Fernández, Horacio Rodriguez Larreta and Axel Kicillof interacted as if they were from the same political party, reflects part of that. In this case, in addition, the three had to rebuild relationships after the encounter of 15 days ago.

For a moment, after the virus erupted, hatreds, grudges, irreducible positions of other times, yielded to a factual agreement that, beyond the opinions of each, is undoubtedly unexpected. Brandoni, from his place, says the same thing that, with his political gestures, Rodríguez Larreta, Gerardo Morales, Guillermo Montenegro, Jorge Macri or even the main consultant of Cambiemos, Jaime Durán Barba. As a counterpart, in each Fernández press conference, there are opposition leaders in prominent places.

Some people -journalists, some opposition leader, certain intellectuals- defined this situation as “Evil spirit”. Apparently they were referring to the installation of a triumphalist and patriotic spirit, which placed any critic in the place of antipatria, and which was the prelude to brutal defeat. This is a comparison that takes a little more effort to sound right.

The Malvinas war was one of the great shames of Argentine history. In order to reach consensus, a military dictatorship began an adventure that sent thousands of young people to war without training or weapons, many of whom ended up dead. In that context, censorship prevented any discussion.

In recent weeks, in Argentina, a very appropriate social reaction forced the President to back down in his position favorable to granting prisoners house arrest, Justice prevented a symbol of corruption from returning to his home, four governors challenged in public a presidential announcement, and the debate in networks and media is acid and, at times, massive. Who would be the drunk general who declared war? Isn’t it obvious that in one case there was contempt for life and in the other, a team of sanitarians and scientists is trying to protect it?

In any case, the image of Fernández, Rodríguez Larreta and Kicillof, together, and the coordination work they are carrying out is a novelty. It would be naive to think that this response to an enormous challenge will become a structural feature of Argentine politics: as naive as to suppose that it will not leave marks in everyone’s history, especially if things develop as they have until now. It is not that ambitions or ideological differences disappear: what can change is the way in which they are processed.

The coronavirus has been very hard on the human species. It is an experience that will change the ways of living and thinking at levels that, from this point, are unimaginable. And that will also happen with politics. The most dogmatic sectors try the impossible: that their approaches do not suffer before the onslaught of such a novelty. Thus, some try to argue that “popular governments” face these crises better than “neoliberals”. Others cling to the idea that quarantines are inventions of “populism” to subdue the societies they rule, and that is why liberals around the world should challenge them with saucepans or “the chinstrap rebellion.”

Dogmas lack the flexibility and richness of reality, always chaotic, imprecise, unexpected. But this time that is expressed in a very cruel way. It is impossible to classify the reactions of the world’s governments to the viral threat according to their previous ideological positions. For example, For those who fear the arrival of a communist dictatorship, it may be a relief to know that quarantines were established by countries with the strongest democratic institutions, which are governed, in some cases, by liberals and in others by social democrats.: Germany, Italy, Spain, France, the United Kingdom. In all of them, they can’t wait to lift them.

In recent days, the Swedish case was debated in Argentina. Effectively, Sweden was the country that imposed the least restrictions on its inhabitants and one of the ones that has suffered the most in the number of deaths. According to schematic views, his government would surely be liberal. However, its Prime Minister, Stefan Lofven, is a Social Democrat, in the tradition of Olof Palme.

But Sanna Marin, the Finnish Prime Minister, is also a Social Democrat.. Marin imposed strict measures at the start of the pandemic. She is the youngest ruler in the world, at just 33 years old. Her father was an alcoholic. That sparked a financial crisis in his family that ended in divorce. The Prime Minister was raised by her mom and girlfriend. It is one of the examples that travel the world about how well women rulers have handled the crisis: in Finland, but also in Norway, New Zealand, Taiwan, Germany and Iceland.

If in Sweden, which is governed by socialism, no restrictions were imposed and in Finland, which is also governed by socialism, there were, in the other Nordic country, Norway, the conservative government applied the same measures as socialism in Finland. There is no ideological divide there but, perhaps, something else: a matter of values ​​more important than the usual slogans.

In Latin America, the same thing happens. This week, the neoliberal Sebastián Piñera extended the quarantine in Santiago de Chile due to the proliferation of cases and reversed his previous decision to open a shopping mall. In that sense, his government has an approach, which differs in nuances, but basically coincides with that of the Peronist Alberto Fernández or the Colombian conservative Ivan Duque Marquez.

The three rulers of America who led the resistance to quarantines, with inappropriate statements, which stimulated contagion, were Donald Trump, Jair Bolsonaro and Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador. How to classify the three according to traditional parameters or alignments in international politics? What they have in common is that the three divide the world between good -they- and bad -those who discuss them- and exercise personal leadership, where they, and not the problems, occupy the center of the scene.

Perhaps in the way of caring for people things are played more important than the dynamic friend / enemy that has gratified the soul of so many people.. In the face of despair, the most intelligent and sensitive people make differences, consult those who know the most, although they do not know everything, join efforts. In general, the leaders who pay the friend / enemy approach have produced tragedies of different intensity in recent weeks.

Tomorrow Argentina enters a new phase of the main challenge faced by the health of the population in the last century.. The fight will take place in every corner, but mainly in the populated towns of the Capital and Greater Buenos Aires. There, doctors, social activists, Peronist and liberal politicians, priests, atheists and sanitarians from all governments will go house to house to identify infectious foci and isolate them in time. From that joint fight will derive much of the result of these tremendous months. Neither will have time to ask the other if they are neoliberal or populist.

Priorities are priorities.