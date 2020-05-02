Amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has halted entertainment around the world and delayed some releases, it seems that Disney is still working on ideas for the future, but above all it is well focused on the live action it plans to launch. We know that Mickey Mouse House is reinterpreting his classic animated films, and now it seems they have in mind to bring the great Hercules back to the cinema..

It turns out that in a recent blog post The Disney Insider, They mentioned that Walt Disney Studios had already made the decision to remake the film they released in 1997.. As if this were not enough they also said that Anthony and Joe Russo –Who brought us the latest Avengers movies and recently worked on Netflix Rescue Mission– would be in charge of production.

The information was later confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter, who also added that Dave Callaham –Who worked in The Expandables franchise and is in the production of the Marvel series, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings–, would be the person chosen to write the script with the Russo brothers.

No more details are known about it, if it will be a faithful representation as they did with The Lion King or whether it will be a new interpretation as they did with the Mulan film, which would be released a few months ago.

Hercules joins the huge list of live action tapes that Disney plans to release in the future, being the next The little Mermaid –Which already has an almost complete cast– and Bambi (of which only it is known that it is in the process of production and development).

This is one of the most beloved Disney films, so we inevitably asked ourselves the question, Who would be the actors that would be in the cast of this new version? Who would they see as the next Hercules? We leave it on the table.