The Russian version of Marvel’s Avengers are here

Marvel has long recognized the potential synergies of linking its comics to the MCU movies, and with Black Widow finally arriving in July, it’s no wonder that the comics are increasingly focusing on Russian characters and the Winters make their debut. Guard.

There have been hints that the Black Widow movie would feature the Russian version of the Avengers, the Winter’s Guard, and with David Harbor recently sharing a post on social media where he said “Ursa, Yelena, Nat, CD, Sputnik, me and everything the rest of the winter guard looks forward to sharing a bag of popcorn and a big screen with you in a dark theater on July 9. ” In addition to Natasha Romanoff, Yelena Belova, and her own Red Guardian character, she named the mutant bear Ursa Major, the exo-armored Crimson Dynamo, and the Sputnik synth, naturally leading to speculation that they will all make their MCU debuts. This theory seems supported by a recent push by Hasbro to release Marvel Legends figures inspired by members of the Winter Guard, including a Ursa Major Build-A-Figure.

Now it appears that Marvel Comics also got involved in pitching the superhero team, and it has been revealed that the publisher will release a four-issue Winter Guard miniseries from Ryan Cady (Hyperion & the Imperial Guard, Infinite Dark) and Jan Bazaldua (Loki, X-Force).

The series will launch in August and will follow Yelena Belova and the Red Guardian seeking redemption, with their former associates in the Winter Guard initially assigned to take them down. “Fans of the Black Widow movie should find Yelena Belova and Red Guardian quite familiar,” Cady explained in an interview. “Although in this series of the cat and the mouse, they are the ones who run away. They have crossed the border again and are now the most wanted in Russia; top of the Winter Guard’s list of targets. “

According to Cady, Yelena Belova and Red Guardian are not only aiming at their own personal redemption; they want to turn their homeland upside down. They will find themselves facing off against the current Winter Guard team, which includes Vanguard, Crimson Dynamo, Darkstar, Ursa Major, and the two Slavic gods Perun the stormbringer and Chernobog of blood and darkness.

“These are apparently the good guys, and they’re trying to be,” Cady said. “You have classic heroes like Crimson Dynamo, the Darkstar brothers and Vanguard (the spiritual successor to Red Guardian) and of course everyone’s favorite Russian mutant, no, not Colossus, Ursa Major! He is a drunk who turns into a bear. and I love him with all my heart. There are also two Slavic deities on the team, Perun, the storm, and Chernobog of blood and darkness, and as any Marvel fan will tell you, it’s always a bad idea to put two gods on one team. “

But in the Winter Guard, everyone has their own ideas, and it seems that several of them sympathize with Yelena and Red Guardian. Some kind of catastrophe hits the Winter Guard in the first issue, and they find themselves struggling to trust someone, especially their boss on the Russian Security Council, Red Widow, who takes the situation personally. This has the potential to be one of the most fascinating and enjoyable superhero spy comics in quite some time, given that the Russian government and its superheroes have been playing a significant role in the X-Men and Avengers books as of late. It will be fascinating to see what Marvel has in store for the Winter Guard.

You can watch a preview of the miniseries below.