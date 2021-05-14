The Russian ‘Popeye’ who ended up with giant arms for “stupidity”

The Russian fighter Kirill TereshinThe 24-year-old is known for his unique biceps, outrageously gigantic compared to the rest of his body. For them, in Russia they baptized him as ‘bazookas’, although when his fame transcended internationally he was renamed as the famous cartoon character Popeye. Although the popular fictional protagonist managed to get them by eating spinach, the way Tereshin managed to inflate his arms was much more reckless: synthetic oil was injected. Yes, the one used in automobiles.

“I started going to the gym two years before I was called up for military service. In the military, I was worried that I was going to have a hard time and lose weight, so I decided to try synthetic oil. When I finished my military service, I started to transform myself and did everything at home. My mother was very concerned about what I was doing, but now we are fine and she knows that synthetic oil can be removed. At first I wanted to inject it into other parts of my body, but then the problems started and I stopped using it, “he explained in an interview with The Sun in 2019, after his first professional MMA fight, against a rival 20 years older than him who defeated him in just 3 minutes.

In East2West news he acknowledged that “I am only 24 years old and my immune system is still supporting this inflammation, but I really don’t know what will happen next. That’s why I want to start surgery and get over this nightmare. I puffed out my arms when I was 20 for my own stupidity. I did not think about the consequences ”. Popeye has started a crowdfunding campaign to raise money and start with the surgeries and try to erase the “stupidity” he committed.