The ‘Russian Popeye’ undergoes a new surgery to save his life after injecting oil

On many occasions, social networks allow us to discover characters that cause great surprise due to their abilities, their physique or even the crazy things they are willing to live to achieve one of the two previous ones. One of the protagonists of recent years, known after going viral, has been the Russian Kirill Tereshi, a young man who decided to inject several liters of shyntos -a type of oil- to get biceps in the purest Popeye style, which earned him the nickname by which he is known worldwide: the ‘Russian Popeye’.

The side effects forced him to go under the knife

His madness reached limits that came to endanger his life, and through his social networks he has been sharing with his thousands of followers the different operations to which he has had to undergo. This toxic oil produced various side effects that forced the operations he is facing, and it is that at one point he came to feel “that I was dying.”

It was precisely in 2017 when he made the leap to fame after recognizing on a television show that a homemade mixture of olive oil, benzyl alcohol, and lidocaine had been injected. His motivation was none other than to look like the Brazilian bodybuilder Romario Dos Santos Alves, although his destiny has been rather different. In recent days, this young Russian has shared with his followers that he has had to go under the knife again, sharing the results of the process.

“Triceps surgery on the right arm was successful. Thanks to surgeon Dmitry Vladimirovich Melkinov for taking on my most difficult operations and saving my life from this poison. Thanks also to Albina Abazalieva for taking care of my hand after the operation (treatment, lubrication, wound cleaning and bandaging, “Kirill Tereshi himself wrote on his social networks sharing his post-operation.

The history of the ‘Russian Popeye’ has given much to talk about on social networks in recent years, and more after his defeat in the famous Slapping Championship (Slapping Championship) against the world king of the competition. His exorbitant biceps were not worth to be considered as an MMA fighter either, since in his debut he was defeated by KO.