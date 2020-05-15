The Russian football league will resume on June 21, as decided today by the Russian Football Union (UFR), which took into account the government’s recent decision to gradually lift restrictions on the coronavirus.

On June 21, the twenty-third day will start with Zenit Saint Petersburg as the outstanding leader, with nine points advantage over the second, Lokomotiv Moscow.

Precisely, the match of the day will be the one that faces CSKA Moscow, which is now fifth classified, and Zenit, who already won the title last season.

The remaining eight matches will have to be played from June 21 to July 22, which means that four of the league matches will be played during the week.

The Russian league was one of the last in Europe to suspend its matches in mid-March, as the pandemic became noticeable in Russia later than in Western Europe.

The note does not specify whether the matches will be played with or without an audience in the stands, although Russian President Vladimir Putin explained that the lifting of restrictions depends on each specific region.

In this regard, Moscow remained confined until the end of the month, while other regions such as Tatarstan lifted the quarantine this week.

As announced by the UFR, the teams may make five changes per game in order to minimize the risk of injury due to the two-month hiatus by COVID-19.

In addition, although the press had suggested otherwise, the last two classified will descend, which are now Akhmat de Grozny, red lantern with 20 points, and Krilie Sovétov with 22.

The gap left by the descendants will be filled by the first two teams in the plant division, Rotor and Khimki, whose championship was suspended in March and will not be resumed.

As for the cup, it will also resume on June 21 and the final will be played on July 25.

“The place where the Cup matches will be played will be decided taking into account the epidemiological situation,” the UFR reported on twitter.

According to the press, twelve of the sixteen teams in the Russian league were opposed to restarting the competition, which included Lokomotiv Moscow, which was guaranteed a place in the Champions League, and the historic Rubin, second to last and who must now fight for salvation.

Instead, they wanted to continue competing Zenit; the Krasnodar, which is third with the same points as the Lokomotiv; the Rostov of Valeri Karpin, revelation team, which is now fourth, and CSKA Moscow, fifth classified and burdened by economic problems, aspire to play at least the preliminary phase of the Champions League to ease their hardships.

UFR President Alexandr Diukov was from the beginning a strong supporter of resuming the tournament at any cost.

The Ukrainian league announced yesterday that it will resume competition on May 30, while neighboring Belarus, which has almost 27,000 cases and 151 deaths from coronavirus, decided to start the league in March despite the pandemic and, today, it is the only tournament on the continent still underway.

The French and Dutch leagues have chosen to end the season, while the German one resumes this weekend and the Spanish, Italian and English will do so, predictably, later.