The Russian Grand Prix will change its venue from 2023

The F1 organized his first Russian Grand Prix in 2014 at the Sochi Autodrome, but it has long been known that the idea was to move away from the Black Sea complex in the near future.

The circuit of Igor Drive, on the outskirts of St. Petersburg, achieved the FIA ​​grade 1 license required to host F1 last year, after its opening in 2019. It is a track that is 4,086 km long and has 15 curves.

In a statement issued on Saturday, it was revealed that the circuit has reached an agreement to host F1, which operates under the same promoter that holds the race in Sochi.

“I am pleased to confirm that the 2023 Russian F1 Grand Prix will take place on Igora Drive,” Formula 1 CEO and President Stefano Domenicali said in a statement released by the circuit after visiting the track earlier. This week.

“This was the result of intensive work with our Russian partners and a detailed study of this lovely track.”

Also read:

“I am impressed with St. Petersburg and I am confident that the Russian Grand Prix on Igora Drive will be an incredible event.”

Construction of the Igora Drive began in 2017 before being completed two years later, with famous F1 track designer Hermann Tilke working on the project.

The circuit has mainly hosted Russian national categories so far, but it was to welcome DTM, W Series and World Rallycross as first intentional events last year before the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to be canceled.

A move to St. Petersburg is likely to make the Russian Grand Prix more accessible, fitting in with F1’s commercial rights holder Liberty Media’s desire to put more destination cities on the calendar.

Sochi has failed to earn a place in the hearts of many people in the F1 paddock or among fans in general, but it has proven to be a successful track for Mercedes, who have won all six races there to date.

The 2021 Russian Grand Prix is ​​scheduled for September 26.

The busy pre race grid begins to clear

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images