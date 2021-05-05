The Russian fortune behind Uber’s new electric vehicle

Uber has returned to the fray with its idea of ​​creating an electric car almost its own. The American technology company decided, long before the pandemic, to put aside its R&D platform to create its own autonomous electric vehicle for its drivers. It was too expensive, they pointed out. His autonomous truck creation division, Otto, was also on the screen, the same one that had so many problems with the Levandowski vs. Google.

Since then, the company has partnered with car manufacturers to realize its idea. General Motors signed an agreement with the technology company to offer a discount to drivers in the United States and Canada for the Chevrolet Bolt 2020. This, however, does not solve the company’s needs for its Uber Green plan: all-electric mobility by 2025 in London, 2030 in North America and Europe and across the platform by 2040. Uber needed to find new allies to reach these dates. For this it has partnered with the latest relatively new British startup, Arribal.

Now, is it a good association? Although the British startup has a well-established economic foundation –based on financing rounds and agreements with large manufacturers–, Arrival lacks, at the moment, an electric car on the streets. According to the statement, Uber’s electric car will go into production in the third quarter of 2023. A car whose design is also not known. It will be at the end of 2021 when the first prototype of the model designed for drivers can be seen.

The quiet rise of a small electric car startup

Arribal is only a few years old. Founded between the United Kingdom and the United States in 2015, it is a short time for the creation of an entire electric vehicle development industry. But it soon positioned itself in the market and was able to attract talent from Google, General Motors, Apple and, of course, Elon Musk’s Tesla.

The startup’s proposal was based on a change in model carried over from the Ford era: moving from large and unprofitable production chains to small, more efficient factories, but better geographically distributed, being close to demand areas. His first foray into the electricity sector, and what remains today his greatest asset in the market, was focused on the manufacture of buses and vans for services. It was not, of course, a commercial brand with the charisma of Tesla, but it was a silent model that has managed to carve out a niche in the electric vehicle sector.

In a short time, Arribal conquered the Royal Mail – British postal service – getting them to put 9 of the company’s operating units to the test. It was 2019, so the startup had managed in just two years to position itself in the sector hand in hand with the prestigious British entity. Then came the support of the United Parcel Service, another international postal service, to test 35 vehicles in London and Paris.

Arribal, no financing problems

Since then, Arribal’s activity and presence has been on the rise. Its milestone came when two large companies in the automotive sector turned their attention to small-large companies. In January 2020, Hyundai Motor Group and Kia Motors invested 100 million euros in the company. They were initiating a strategic partnership to accelerate the adoption of commercial electric vehicles worldwide.

Arribal has caught the attention of the electric car sector with its valuation of more than 11,000 million in just 6 years

The value of Arribal increased, at that time, to 3,000 million euros. And it also became the biggest attraction for international shipping companies. UPS entered the capital of technology to modify the profile of its entire fleet of vehicles in America and Europe. 400 million it cost the parcel company to enter the electricity business and only 5 years of work for Arribal to conquer the shipping sector worldwide with the 10,000 vehicles that will be in circulation as of next year. Its new line of buses designed to keep distance for the coronavirus and the agreement with Uber therefore maintains its perspective linked to the professional environment.

In any case, Arribal can say that it is a startup that has not had problems obtaining financing throughout its short history. According to Crunchbase, the startup has raised more than 600 million euros in 3 rounds of funding. In addition, on March 25, they began to trade on the Nasdaq. Through a SPAC – a company linked to a future acquisition in no more than two years – Arribal has raised capital from the public markets. And it also caught the attention of the electric car sector with its valuation of more than 11,000 million in just 6 years.

A success of Russian dyes

Uber’s new deal to achieve its goal of having a 100% electric car fleet has a Russian tint. Arribal’s success cannot be understood without its founder. Although the startup is based in the United Kingdom, and has expanded its influence to the United States, its origin has to be found in Saint Petersburg and in a mobile manufacturing company. Also in a financial bankruptcy caused by a lawsuit for non-payment.

Yota was the smartphone company created by Denis Sverdlov, the same founder of Arribal, in 2006. Present at all technology and connectivity fairs since then, Yota became popular in Russia as the first WiMAX provider in the country, a data transfer system. Then he got into LTE technology.

In 2019, the Russian company closed its doors with a Sverdlov already palpating success in the electric vehicle sector

However, Sverdlov’s company attracted attention in the world for creating a first concept – in the Russian style – of a folding device. Also for using mobile phones with E ink, the same format as e-books.

The Russian idyll lasted only until 2019. Denis Sverdlov, already a Russian tycoon (well above other Russian oil businessmen), was already moving to the UK to launch his electric vehicle business. Yota, for his part, had been limping for a long time. The entry into the mobile device sector marked the beginning of the end of the company’s empire. The company that manufactures its units, based in the Cayman Islands, was suing the company for breach of contract.

Yota had ordered more mobile units than it was able to sell. With no units in the United States, also outside of Russia – despite a collective funding in Indiegogio – and Europe, for Yota there was only China. In 2019, the Russian company closed its doors with a Sverdlov already feeling success in the electric vehicle sector.

