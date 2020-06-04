Avifavir is the first antiviral drug to treat COVID-19 It was registered by the Russian Ministry of Health after showing “great effectiveness” during clinical trials, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (FRID) announced. Russian hospitals can start applying the antiviral, registered under the name avifavir, to patients since June 11, the head of the sovereign fund of the Russian RDIF told . in a dialogue with the dam.

He indicated that the firm in charge of its production would manufacture enough to treat some 60,000 people a month. There is currently no vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2, and human tests of several existing antiviral drugs have not yet shown their efficacy..

A new Gilead antiviral drug called remdesivir has shown promise in small efficacy trials and is being administered to patients in some countries under compassionate or emergency use rules. Avifavir, known generically as favipiravir, It was first developed in the late 1990s by a Japanese company subsequently bought by Fujifilm when it was introduced to the health sector.

RDIF chief Kirill Dmitriev said Russian scientists had modified the medicine to improve it, and that Moscow would be ready to share the details of those modifications in two weeks. Japan has been testing the same drug, known there as avigan, gaining recognition from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and receiving $ 128 million in state funds, but not yet approved for use.

On Saturday, Avifavir appeared on a list of approved medications by the Russian Administration.

In mid-May, Dmitriev said that 60% of the 40 coronavirus patients who took favipiravir tested negative for the virus within five days, and indicated that the treatment could cut recovery time in half. According to the statement, intermediate data from clinical trials confirm its high efficacy against COVID-19. The final stage of Avifavir clinical trials, with 330 patients, is ongoing.

Russia which has the second largest number of coronavirus cases behind the United States, is also testing prototypes of vaccines in animals, while the fund has redirected resources to produce more tests locally.