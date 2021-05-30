The rumors of romance between Brad Pitt and Andra Day grow – The News of Chihuahua – Between the lines

Brad Pitt seems to have set his sights on Andra Day. The 57-year-old Oscar winner was seen “backstage flirting” with the 36-year-old American singer at the Academy Awards in April, a source revealed to The Mirror on Saturday.

According to the source, “Andra has been on Brad’s radar for a while. “. According to several local media, Pitt was dazzled by her beauty when he met her at the Oscars ceremony held at Union Station in Los Angeles, where they held a brief approach away from the cameras.

“They were flirting backstage and it is believed that they exchanged numbers”continued the source to the aforementioned medium. “It could be just professional, but some of Brad’s friends have been talking about what a great couple they would make.”.

Day rose to fame with the release of her acclaimed 2015 R&B album, “Cheers To The Fall,” but has recently become known for her work on the big screen for the film “The United States Vs. Billie Holiday “, in which she plays the legendary jazz singer.

For this role she was awarded a Golden Globe and was even nominated for an Oscar.

Pitt is having a great personal moment after winning a great victory in his separation from Angelina Jolie after Judge John Ouderkirk awarded the actor the joint custody of your children.

The former couple have been at war since they filed for divorce in 2016.

Jolie accused her ex-husband of having beaten her son Maddox, then 15 years old, when they were traveling on a private plane from France to the United States.

“Brad was just trying to spend more time with his children, and it has become clear that she has done everything possible to avoid it.”A source with knowledge of the case told Page Six. “This trial lasted several months and there were a lot of witnesses, experts, therapists and others who have been with and around the children, and the decision was based on this,” he added.The judge granted Brad Pitt joint custody of his children with Angelina Jolie

Jolie’s request to call her children to testify about their custody issue did not go as expected. Ouderkirk refused to allow the children of the actors to testify. Through her legal team, the actress criticized the California magistrate’s decision.

Pitt has been fighting his 45-year-old ex-wife in court for almost five years for equal rights in raising children and he has finally succeeded despite his ex-wife’s attempts to prevent it.

Of the six children they have in common, the only one who was not subject to the custody decision was 19-year-old Maddox. The others, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 12, will have to submit to the legal agreement that their parents reached.

Jolie and Pitt were among Hollywood’s most prominent couples for 12 years. They had been married for two years when Jolie filed for divorce citing “Irreconcilable differences” Y denounced the actor for mistreating his eldest son.

Source: Infobae